Gordo to make his South African debut in the Mother City

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Gordo, formerly known as Carnage, is amped to rock South Africa. The Nicaraguan-American artist’s debut headline show will take place at Cabo Beach on Friday, November 1. He will then head to Huddle Park in Johannesburg, where he will perform at Shimza’s iconic Kunye party on Saturday, November 2.

As his first-ever performance in South Africa, fans can expect an experience filled with Gordo's signature high-energy beats and vibrant visuals. Meanwhile, the supporting acts for the show include Lloyd & Sir Vincent, Jaydon Lewis and Mila Rose. The 33-year-old is acclaimed for his string of chart-topping hits such as “Hombres y Mujeres”, featuring Feid, which fuses house beats with his Latin flair.

Meanwhile, “Taraka”, featuring Colombian music sensation Maluma, has been tearing up dance floors across the globe. The track blends Gordo’s killer beats with Maluma’s superstar energy. Meanwhile, the "El Mas Chingon" hitmaker’s debut album, “Diamante”, sees him collaborating with the likes of Nicki Nicole. It also features the smash-hit “Healing” with internationally acclaimed rapper Drake.

The song even topped the charts in Mzansi, hitting No 2 on YouTube Music. In addition, Gordo’s record-breaking South American tour covered 25 cities with fans showing up in droves. He’s also headlined iconic stages like Coachella, Tomorrowland in Belgium and Pacha in Ibiza. From massive festivals to legendary clubs, Gordo’s vibe is magnetic.

But what really stands out is his big heart. Mzansi got a glimpse of it when he gave a car to local TikTok star The Don Madfunz in the “Healing” music video. The musician is also supporting Bridges for Music, a foundation that provides education and skills training for youth in under-resourced communities. Mzansi fans can expect all of this energy, heart and much more at his upcoming shows as Gordo is set to create an unforgettable vibe that’ll be a mix of rhythm, culture and connection.

Where: Cabo Beach. When: Friday, 1 November at 6pm. Cost: tickets range from R550 to R650 and can be purchased through Howler.

South African Music Award (SAMA)-nominated artist Jarrad Ricketts. Picture: Instagram Jarrad Ricketts @ Cafe Roux South African Music Awards-nominated artist Jarrad Ricketts is back on the scene, bringing some fresh energy with his latest feel-good single, “Gonna Love Ya”. This track is all about modern love and Ricketts is ready to get fans in their feelings with a song that’s catchy and uplifting.

After a six-month stint performing in Ibiza, the musician has returned to Mzansi and is all set to light up the stage at Café Roux for an intimate night of music. He’s excited to perform for a local crowd again, sharing a mix of his favourite songs and original hits. Ricketts isn’t just a hometown favourite; he’s a full-blown sensation in South Africa as well as abroad.

Renowned for his feel-good tracks like “Take Me to Your Heart”, “Paradise” and “You Are Lord”, Ricketts first burst onto the scene with his debut album, “Break The Rules”, back in 2018. The release turned heads and showed just how versatile he is. The album also earned him a SAMA nomination for Best Pop Album. His Cape Town show promises to be something special as fans can expect soulful renditions, electrifying vocals and an up-close look at the stories behind the music. Where: Café Roux.

When: Sunday, November 3 at 5pm. Cost: tickets are R200 and can be purchased through Quicket. Khanyisa JamJam is a rising star in the South African comedy scene, known for his unique style and award-winning performances. Picture: Supplied “Sorry for the Weight”

What’s a week without a comedy night? And who better to bring the laughs than Mzansi’s own Khanyisa JamJam. This comedy sensation has been winning over audiences far and wide, fresh off a sold-out UK tour and a big Ovation Award win at the National Arts Festival. JamJam’s show is all about capturing life’s quirks, served up with humour that hits home for South Africans.

Known for his blend of sharp wit and down-to-earth storytelling, he has quickly risen through the ranks of SA’s comedy scene. His shows are about capturing those moments and experiences we all know too well, from family drama to the unexpected quirks of Mzansi life. This upcoming show promises everything JamJam’s fans adore: his infectious energy, his ability to poke fun at life’s awkward moments, and his knack for connecting with the crowd. And since his UK tour packed out venues and earned him rave reviews, he’s back in SA with even more material and fresh insights to share.