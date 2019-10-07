Gorgeous George launches a Sunday Boozy lunch









A taste of the Cape on offer at the Sunday Boozy lunch. Picture: Tegan Smith Sundays just got a whole lot tastier and boozier at the Gorgeous George Hotel. The boutique hotel in the city centre is launching a Sunday Boozy lunch with a New York twist on October 27. The hotel’s first Boozy Brunch will be the launch of a monthly brunch series, bringing together delicious food, groovy tunes and popular brunch cocktails. Executive Chef Guy Bennett says he has crafted a menu designed to take you on a culinary journey. “The main idea is to create a relaxed, unhurried dining experience by offering waves of food to be picked at and enjoyed at one’s own pace.” On the menu is a tantalizing selection that ranges from fresh oysters to braaied baby chicken and churros.

“While Brunch is synonymous with mimosas and bubbles I want to bring a fresh take on the classics, especially heading into Cape Town Summer.

"Guests can expect their favourite brunch cocktails with a Gigi twist,” explains Jody Rahme, Mixologist at Gigi Rooftop.

Sunday Boozy lunch starts at the Gorgeous George Hotel on October 27. Picture: Tegan Smith

Before the brunch was launched, the Gigi Sunday Sessions were already in full swing.

These Sunday Sessions are a weekly event where local DJ's play a set from 2pm to 8pm.

The brunch is R450 per person and starts at 11am until 3pm.

the price includes three courses and a complimentary welcome cocktail while the DJs will keep guests entertained throughout the day.

Bookings are necessary, call 087 898 6000 or visit www.gigirooftop.com.