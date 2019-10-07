Sundays just got a whole lot tastier and boozier at the Gorgeous George Hotel.
The boutique hotel in the city centre is launching a Sunday Boozy lunch with a New York twist on October 27.
The hotel’s first Boozy Brunch will be the launch of a monthly brunch series, bringing together delicious food, groovy tunes and popular brunch cocktails.
Executive Chef Guy Bennett says he has crafted a menu designed to take you on a culinary journey. “The main idea is to create a relaxed, unhurried dining experience by offering waves of food to be picked at and enjoyed at one’s own pace.”
On the menu is a tantalizing selection that ranges from fresh oysters to braaied baby chicken and churros.