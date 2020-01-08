Celebrate the 2020 grape harvest with Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in Franschhoek on Saturday, 22 February. Pic: Supplied

Celebrate the 2020 grape harvest with Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in Franschhoek on Saturday, 22 February, when barrels of fun will be the order of the day.

The annual harvest day festival promises a feast of entertainment, kicking off with a tractor ride, followed by grape picking, stomping, wine tasting and a cellar tour. There will be plenty of action for the children followed by a harvest table heavily laden with delicious fare in the vineyards to end off a day of festivities.



Apart from the day's festivities, the estate offers visitors a host of other interesting things to do and see.

The Gallery at Grande Provence is considered to be one of the most highly regarded galleries in the Cape, with a reputation for showcasing some of South Africa’s finest established and emerging artists. Regular exhibitions are held with the major disciplines being shown throughout the year. The Gallery exhibits a carefully selected group of artists from South Africa, Europe and America. The Sculpture Garden has a continually evolving collection of monumental works in a variety of media.

The Shop, adjacent to The Gallery, has the finest African artefacts, stunning photography and smaller collectables. The stock within The Shop has been chosen for its intrinsic beauty, unique qualities and for high standards of craftsmanship. On show are furniture, paintings, jewellery, ceramics, glass, sculpture, textiles and a selection of traditional African art.