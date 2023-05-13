‘Guitar Cartel - Its A Guitar Thing’ pays homage to local and international OGs

Cape Town-born guitarist Cameron Ward is hosting the long anticipated “Guitar Cartel - Its A Guitar Thing” in his home town this month. Ward, 34, spent a portion of his career in Johannesburg where he lives with his wife and children.

While in Joburg for 10 years, he performed alongside top artist such as Mi Casa, Lira, Hugh Masekela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Judith Sephuma, among others. The muso moved back in Lotus River, Cape Town, to follow his mission to open “The Cameron Ward Foundation” where he teaches music to more than 50 students. Now, after much anticipation from his fellow guitar players in Cape Town, Ward is hosting the event to bring guitar lovers together.

He told IOL Entertainment: “We are five dynamic guitar players that cover different genres of music, we coming together to showcase our talent and musicianship. “It's been a long dream to have a group of guitar players coming together to share knowledge and to show that we can work together and celebrate each other.” The Guitar Cartel features the likes of Julius May, Keanu Harker, Timothy Ehrenreich, Brent Krus and Ward.

He added: “We will be paying tribute to our local and international guitar heroes such Carlos Santana, Jimmy Dludlu, the late Errol Dyers, Jonathan Butler and George Benson, followed with our original music from Cape Town. “We promise a night filled with loads of love, laughter and music for the soul.” The music strikes at 8pm on May 26 at the Wave Theatre, 44 on Long Street, Cape Town. Tickets are R200 via Quicket.

Seuns van Sion. Picture: Supplied “Pinkster in GrandWest” Jonathan Rubain presents his annual “Pinkster in GrandWest”. The event, which gathers gospel music lovers from all over the Western Cape, returns for the third instalment.

Rubain said the event is expected to be a “gospel explosion concert with some of SA’s greatest gospel acts.” More exciting is that he celebrates his 20th year in entertainment industry on the eve of Mother's Day. Acts on the bill include: Seuns van Sion, Kunjalo, Bella, Chedrico Mamkopan, Die Lekker Crew and David Jantjies.

Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest. When: May 13. Cost: R150 via Computicket.

South African Whisky Show The V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing hosts the very first “South African Whisky Show” in celebration of World Whisky Day on May 20. This show promises to immerse and showcase the emerging excellence and talent in the South African whisky industry.

Visitors can look forward to tastings, cocktail master-classes, food, and live entertainment throughout the day. Whisky enthusiasts can learn a thing or two from the panel discussions by some of South Africa's best and most respected whisky brands such as Bains, Three Ships, Pienaar & Son, Boplaas and Drayman's. Where: V&A Waterfront- Makers Landing.

When: May 20. Cost: R200 via Quicket. Grandmaster DJ Ready D. Picture: Ference Isaacs “Urban Stylish Saturday Night”

The Address hosts “Urban Stylish Saturday Night” with Grandmaster DJ Ready D on the decks. DJs Micks, Dr Jules and AK also make an appearance on the ones and twos. Where: The Address, Athlone. When: May 13.

Cost: R50 at the door. Bo-Kaap photowalk Join “Orms”, “Fujifilm X South Africa” and professional photographer Lindsey Appolis in Bo Kaap for an exciting photowalk.

Bo-Kaap is one of Cape Town’s most beautiful and historically rich neighbourhoods. It is renowned for its colourful houses, vibrant community and is home to South Africa’s oldest mosque, the Auwal Masjid. Appolis will guide attendees through the historic streets of Cape Town, making important stops at some of the most significant and picturesque sights. Some of the latest Fujifilm cameras will be available at the Photowalk for attendees to test and try.