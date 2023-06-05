Heart FM presenters take to the streets in ‘16 Days For Youth’ project

The seventh instalment of Heart FM’s annual “16 Days For Youth” tour kicked off for the month of June. As thousands of people on the streets go hungry and cold during winter, the Cape Town based radio presenters are leaving their warm studios to hit the streets to invest in community initiatives that pay it forward.

Teams from various shows on Heart FM rolled up their sleeves to cook up a storm and get physical to assist feeding schemes, and do renovations on buildings of youth centres in the Western Cape. The Switch Up presenter: Dylan Majavie. Picture: Supplied The annual initiative which aims to bring meaningful change to under resourced communities, has seen the team building soup kitchens, remodelling children’s homes and providing safe play equipment over the last six years. This year the aim is to focus on the sustainability of the radio station’s efforts into youth-focussed projects to have a longer term impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart FM (@heart1049fm) Managing Director for Heart FM Renee Redelinghuys said: “The project has been a highlight of the station over the last six years and the it holds great significance during the month of June. “As South Africa celebrates Youth Month in June, it is imperative for us to give back by investing in our future leaders. Every year our team, hand-in-hand with donors, sponsors and volunteers work tirelessly to make a lasting difference and shine the spotlight on the amazing and often unseen efforts of youth-based projects all over the Western Cape.” The O-Factor Show host Olwethu Nodada . Picture: Supplied Heart FM said this year the goal was to create longer lasting impact and change focussing on one champion project for the duration of the campaign, while at the same time supporting seven smaller initiatives through on-air exposure, storytelling, donation drives and site visits.

The 2023 champion project is the refurbishment and upgrade of the “St Francis Children’s Home” in Athlone. The community based residential care facility caters to the needs of children and youth who have become victims of violence. The home rehabilitates and educates orphaned and neglected boys from Athlone and surrounding areas, and currently takes care of 35 male youth between the ages of 1 and 18 years. “The O-Factor“ show presenter Olwethu Nodada told IOL Entertainment: ”The champion project is phenomenal, (with) massive work being done over the last few days; since starting on Friday there was so much done over the weekend already. “People donating to the supporting projects is amazing and providing lasting change.”