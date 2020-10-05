Heinrich Frans and Angelo Syster to perform live at Erin Hall

The first in this series of concerts will take place at the Erin Hall in Rondebosch and will feature Heinrich Frans (vocals) and Angelo Syster (electric guitar). Frans entered the music industry at the age of 11 as a member of the St George's Cathedral Choir. He soon became a member of both the Tygerberg Children’s Choir and the Pro Cantu Youth Choir, now the Cape Town Youth Choir. These choirs toured extensively and competed nationally and internationally. His career includes solo performances with the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Bernard Gueller.

His live performances as lead and backing vocalist include work with Allou April, Ernie Smith, Wanda Baloyi, Mynie Grové. He has recorded with Vusi Khumalo and Ivan Mazuze as lead and backing vocalist.

He also performed as lead and backing vocalist for international artists such as Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Oleta Adams, Diana Ross, Bebe Winans, Josh Groban and Mark Fransman’s Strait and Narro.

From 2004 to 2009 he was lead vocalist for a jazz duo, trio and quartet that he established for live performances.

Some of his work is well documented on the following albums: “Jazz Rendezvous”, “G-Spot Grooves”, Ivan Mazuze’s, “Maganda”, Vusi Khumalo’s, "Reasons for Seasons”, "Neville D Presents" by Neville Diedericks and Frank Paco’s “Buyanini”.

Frans has released a three-track EP titled, “Life-Stories – The EP” through several digital distribution platforms.

He served as a vocal coach, judge and musical director for the Shoprite Topstars singing competition.

In 2019, he assumed the roles of co-producer and co-director of the competition.

In early March 2020, Frans was commissioned to co-produce (alongside RJ Benjamin) a star-studded rendition of Johnny Clegg’s “The Crossing” for the DHL Stormers and Friends project – a unique collaboration between the rugby powerhouse and an all-star contingent of South African artists and entertainers.

He has performed for heads of state including Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton.

Angelo Syster has worked with recording artists such as Moreira Chonguiça, Bokani Dyer and Jaco Maria.

Event Information

Date: October 10, 2020

Time: 6pm

Venue: Erin Hall, 8 Erin Road, Rondebosch

Tickets: R250, available at Quicket