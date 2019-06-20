Petite Noir. Picture: Supplied

Join Nicholas Haralambous as he hosts an incredible line-up of entrepreneurs and asks them to drop their shields and be honest about their experiences in building their businesses. The 5th event in the series, on 27 June 2019, will feature Petite Noir, a South African raised singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer.

Nic will sit down with Petite Noir and chat about his rise to fame and his self-titled music and philosophy “Noirwave," which is about combining all of his influences, lending where he was born in Europe with his African heritage and ethnicity.

All proceeds from this series will go to a charity of Petite Noir’s choice. Attendees will be treated to a bespoke cocktail created by international, award-winning mixologist, Andrew Copsey.

Small bites will also be on the menu! In addition to this, ticket holders will also receive exclusive access to the Ideas Cartel Members Club for post-drinks.

This event is for aspiring entrepreneurs and creative hustlers who want to level up. If you want to engage in honest conversation with real entrepreneurs who have had brutal experiences, then you cannot afford to miss out on this Honest Evening events.

Event Details:

Venue: The Old Foundry, 16 Ebenezer Road, Green Point | Inner City Ideas Cartel

Post-Event Venue: Members’ Club Bar (upstairs at Ideas Cartel)

Date: Thursday 27 June 2019

Time: 18:00 – 21:00

Cost: R100, available at Quicket.