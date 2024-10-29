Humour and heartbreak dovetail in 'My Brilliant Divorce'

Renowned South African entertainer Alan Committee helms this poignant and humorous production. “My Brilliant Divorce” was created by award-winning writer Geraldine Aron, and Committee, who starred in “Amadeus”, “Love Factually” and “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious”, has given it a refreshed and updated take as the director.

Starring Kate Normington in the lead role Angela Kennedy Lipsky, the play has been described as “a one-woman show richly populated by multiple characters” it explores the tragically comic world of the newly-divorced.“ “This brilliantly observed international hit, both funny and tragic, will resonate with anyone who's lived through a break-up,” a statement read. Since its West End debut in 2004, this Olivier-nominated show has delighted audiences in 35 countries and multiple languages as it is full of searing humour, slapstick comedy, self-analysis and lots of drama.

The play delves into the theme of loneliness after the breakdown of a relationship. And while it is a one-woman show, it also offers many perspectives on the matter. According to “Participate”, Aron’s script “adds more examples of pain and droll ways of dealing with it than are needed from an artistic point of view, but a brilliant performer can make the length of the play less of an issue and more of a bonus and Kate Normington achieves the right balance, using a range of talents to do so.” The publication added that the setting for the entire piece is just the lounge that Angela shared with her husband Max until recently.

“Now, her only companion is their dog Axel (a realistic-looking stuffed toy version of some sort of terrier), who lies silently in a basket by the couch.” The play, which is 85 minutes long with no interval, has an age restriction of 16+. Where: Theatre On The Bay in Camps Bay.

When: Wednesday, October 30, and Thursday, October 31. All shows start at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets range from R180 to R250 and are available through Webtickets. Stages Through the Ages – A Timeless Journey Through Theatre

This comedic variety show seeks to celebrate the rich history of theatre. “Discover timeless archetypes: the brave Hero, the delightfully wicked Villain and the witty Sidekick, alongside the hopeful Ingenue and the daring Rebel,” a statement read. “The wise Sage offers cryptic insights, while the comedic Fool keeps the laughter rolling.”

It added that the show will be enhanced by the ethereal Muses, spirited Greek Chorus and dynamic Shakespeare Ensemble, along with the stirring Choir and Broadway chorus. “‘Stages Through the Ages’ offers a dynamic blend of comedy, music and drama.” “Whether you are a long-time theatre enthusiast or a first-time attendee, this production will captivate and entertain.” It is a family-friendly production which is designed to entertain audiences of all ages and features hilarious sketches, emotive musical performances and unforgettable audience interactions.”

“The production explores theatre’s evolution while offering a fresh and inclusive night out for everyone.” The proceedings will be presented by Jaime-Lee Domburg, who is set to guide theatregoers through a thrilling theatrical journey. It also features a star-studded cast of Ana Thorne, Brad Geswendt, Charmaine Engelbrecht, David Bolton, Dudonne Diergaardt, Hayden Steyn, Jean Wilke, Kevin Thyssen and Kim R2.

They will be joined by Lisa Fortaine-Rainen, Megan Armstrong-Davies, Nick Plummer, Nicola de Jager, Peter Wright, Rhodah Martin, Ricky Thomas, Rozelle Wilken, Sean Black and Shaun Saal. "Stages Through the Ages – A Timeless Journey Through Theatre" will also include a live band, led by the talented Chris Cameron-Dow and featuring David Bolton on drums, Bernard Kisbey-Green on sax and percussion, Lara Basson on bass and Peter Wright on guitar. Where: The Artscape Theatre Arena.