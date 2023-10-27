Indian Idols returns to CTICC

The Mother City will once again host an international musical extravaganza at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday 4th November at 8pm. In order to assist the plight of the Palestinians who are severely challenged at this time due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the promoters have decided to donate a portion of all proceeds to this important cause.

The donations will be handed over to the Gift of the Givers organisation who, like many others, are focusing on alleviating the pain and suffering of innocent civilians. The concert will feature the winner of season 11 of Indian Idols, Sunny Hindustani, along with the exceptionally talented Alok Katdare, who returns to Cape Town, and Gul Saxena, a dynamic artiste equally adept at singing the evergreen classics and more recent pop items. The show is being staged by Ebrahim Kaskar of Shalimar Productions, a noted impresario, who has promoted many top international artistes over the years. Kaskar has heeded the call of local music fans wanting a mix of golden oldies and songs from more recent Bollywood hit films. The show promises to deliver the goods, keep the audience enraptured with a variety of top songs from the latest Bollywood films to songs from days gone by.

Hindustani, like many of his contemporaries, comes from a humble background. Trying to make ends meet and look after his mother and family, he worked as a shoe polisher on the roads of his town. As a fan of the music of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a world-renowned exponent of Sufi music, he studied and emulated his singing style by listening to recordings. Encouraged by friends to enter the Indian Idols competition he agreed to so with one aim in mind; to give his mother a better life. When he sang at the audition round, the judges were blown away with his talent and vocal dexterity, remarking that his voice so closely resembled that of his singing idol, which was no mean feat. Hindustani is in a class of his own and audiences are in for a real treat. Katdare returns to Cape Town a year after his first appearance and endearing himself to local music lovers. He is a versatile singer and a dynamic stage performer who enjoys moving into the crowd and entertaining his audience up close. A BSc graduate and a quality control analyst by profession, he has been managing live shows for over 14 years.

He started his professional singing career in 1991. While he sings the songs of many popular playback singers, he prides himself on being able to sing the songs of the late Kishore Kumar, one of India’s most popular singers in the film industry. In a span of more than 30 years, he has performed in over 4900 shows in various countries across the globe. Saxena is the nightingale in the troupe. She has sung on the soundtrack of many popular Indian TV serials and has received the Rajeev Gandhi Excellence Award and the Golden Voice Award. She prides herself on being able to sing the classics and popular current items.