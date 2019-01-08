Neelanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar and Salman Ali, are set to perform to an expected sell-out audience in Cape Town.

It has been a rollercoaster ride from relative obscurity to instant stardom for the five finalists of Indian Idol 2018, three of whom, Neelanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar and the winner, Salman Ali, are set to perform to sell-out audience in Cape Town.



Whilst the competition has been popular since its inception, this season of Indian Idols 10 enjoyed unprecedented interest. Millions of viewers worldwide have been glued to their seats weekly for the last 7 months as some of India’s untapped but inherently talented singers made their presence felt after many rounds of gruelling competition.





They have captured the imagination and hearts of the world with sheer talent and their endearing personalities. Judges and critics alike have been in awe at the quality of the contestants and believe that they will evolve into the future stars of the Indian music scene.





Their meteoric rise has resulted in them being booked for live shows all around the world, with London, Canada, South Africa and Nigeria are lucky to get a first bite at the apple.

Local impresario, Ebrahim Kaskar of Shalimar Promotions, which has been instrumental in bringing top international acts like Neha Kakkar (judge on Indian Idols 10) to Cape Town, will host the event on Saturday 9 February 2019 at the CTICC Auditorium.





It promises to be one of the finest musical concerts with the three singers being backed by the core of the highly acclaimed musical group who played on Indian Idols10.

Many advance bookings have been made and you are urged to secure your seats early to avoid disappointment .



