Mahlatse Kekana, Lebogang Moshime and Noxolo Msitshana. The running of the 158th Queen's Plate and third year of the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival at Kenilworth race course. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town’s legendary L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival is taking place January 10 and 11 at the Kenilworth Racecourse. It’s iconic, prestigious, one of the oldest and returns to celebrate its 159th renewal with all the fanfare and high style you have come to expect!

Fabulous Fridays presents an exclusive LQP Garden Party, free flowing bubbles, a harvest table lunch and live jazz with a fun filled eight strong race-card, featuring the exciting Gr.2 Sceptre Stakes and the hospitality option of The Somerset Room.

Glamour SA Editor-in-Chief Nontando Mposo. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Scintillating Saturday presents the “The Style Village where you can enjoy the sunshine and horseracing with a dynamic ten strong undercard. This includes the prestigious Gr.1 Paddock Stakes and three additional graded races for unstoppable equestrian entertainment. In addition, experience the finest hospitality, local food vendors and the race for the coveted R1.5 million purse.

Flip Flop Pantsula. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Upping the ante, is the 2020 layout reinvention. This means everyone gets a front seat to the action. Guests will be treated to an array of hospitality and entertainment options from the VIP Stud Club; Paddock Sites, The Kenilworth Room and the Peninsula Jazz Room. Each venue promises a unique racing and lifestyle experience.

All the excitement, adrenalin and bubbly leads up to the famous L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate after party. Rub shoulders with the glitterati and dance the night away.

Do be sure to style yourself in L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate colours of “Blue and White” and secure your tickets before they run out, for one of the best racing experiences in the world.