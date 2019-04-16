A night out with your favourite girl friends long overdue? When it comes to delicious food, award winning wines and incredible company, the President Hotel offers the perfect remedy to reconnect with friends.
Every Thursday from 4 April, the hotel’s ever popular Ladies Night Out special, invites gals and their pals for a memorable summer’s evening in the pristine, windless sanctuary of Bantry Bay.
While the sun sets against the Atlantic Ocean, guests can enjoy this offering from 19:00 to 21:00, and are invited to indulge in a bottomless selection of scrumptious canapés and sip on crisp, select white, red, and rosé wine by the glass, all of this available at R150 per person
Ladies Night is back! Every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. R150 per babe for canapés and bottomless wine 🍷 So round up your ladies and book online via Dineplan, email [email protected] or just WhatsApp us on +27 (0)60 664 9490.
Book online at presidenthotel.co.za. Choose your preferred date / time and select Ladies Night Out VIP guest when booking.