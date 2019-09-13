New York Runway SA 2019. Picture: Supplied

South Africa will host the first ever New York Runway SA show featuring a collective of New York designers fresh off the fashion week runway o n Friday, October 11.



Taking place at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers this global fashion calendar event draws together the rich fashion cultures of the Big Apple and the Mother City under one roof.





Showcasing designers from New York include VanElse by Else Hardjo with accessible attire for the successful businesswoman; Honee for House of Honee presenting extravagant otherworldly futuristic apparel; Rian Fernandez accredited as the Best Designer of the Northern Philippines; Michael Lombard whose approach takes to bold leathers and studded ensembles and elegant evening-wear by Este & Clo.





VanElse by Else Hardjo. Picture: Supplied

Honee for House of Honee. Picture: Supplied

Representing the forefront of local fashion is SA’s King of couture who has graced the NYFW runway for the past three years consecutively - Jacques LaGrange; BeachCult by Joanna Hedley – an AFWL local launching her latest Midnight Safari collection featuring the Prowling Leopard print by Emijl De Kock; ZED Menswear bespoke tailored attire for the discerning modern day gentleman along with New York fashion week locals Malcolm KLûK and Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit – always fresh, always fabulous! All showcasing their Spring-Summer collections.

Kluk CGDT. Picture: Supplied Jacques LaGrange. Picture: Supplied

Doors open at 7pm. A red-carpet arrival met with multi-award-winning Quoin Rock Wines’ bubbly bar. Delectable canapes and bowl dining will be served to all guests throughout the evening. Sir Fruit and Happy Culture Kombucha refreshment bars will also be available.





Upbeat ambiance ill be provided by DJ Anthea Scholtz and runway master music curator, Dino Moran.





The fashion show kicks off at 8:30pm, led by Bonnie Mbuli, as the evening’s emcee, with enigmatic interludes of live music and dance performances. Concluding the show – an after-party in the Quoin Rock VIP wine bar (all guests welcomed) where dessert canapes will be served.





A global influx of models presented by 3D Model Agency will take to the runway. Hair by Tracy-Lee Rossliand’s HAZE Enterprise and Guerlain make-up by celebrity artist, Renee De Wit and her extensive team.





Guerlain offers guests an added dash of French flair and finesse with an interactive beauty bar. Kush Kolour (Cannabis Sativa infused nail polishes and treatments) will be hosting a pop-up nail station, set beside the Curl Connection and Black Roots hair bars. These high-end, wide-range haircare lines are also infused with Cannabis Sativa for revolutionary treatment transformation and results driven effect. Amidst the exhilarated on-goings, Life Day Spa Canal Walk invites attendees to sit back and unwind in their sensory spa lounge.





Event Information:





Venue: Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers

Date: 11 October 2019

Time: 7pm