File photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Giving back to host city Cape Town with the annual Free Community Concert is essential to organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF). This unique open-air event is one-of-its-kind in the city, with international and local performers from around the globe entertaining crowds of locals and visitors on Greenmarket Square. This year the free concert takes place on Wednesday, 27 March, from 4pm.

Festival Director Billy Domingo says they want to ensure people who cannot afford to purchase a festival ticket can now also enjoy access to some of the best artistic talent that the CTIJF has to offer.

"This concert is to say thank you to Cape Town for allowing us to host our annual festival in your city ... This concert was intended to bring international and local artists to the people of Cape Town ... Anybody is welcome to join us for a line up of excellent talent at this year’s free concert, where all walks of life come together to celebrate." says Domingo.

The line up comprises of pop/ R&B vocalist Shekhinah from Durban; Cape Town jazz saxophonist Don Vino, UK singer Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot who is the lead singer of Curiosity Killed The Cat, from Angola musician Ndaka Yo Wiñi, The Voice SA winner and Cape Town’s own musical idol Craig Lucas; this year’s recently crowned espYoungLegends 2019 winner Edgar Muzah & Friends, the CTIJF All Star Band,

formed out of the CTIJF’s Training & Development programme, and SACTWU’s Got Talent winner Juicy.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years of local and international jazz on 29 and 30 March 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tickets available now at Computicket.

Ticket prices as follows:

- Weekend Pass: R 1290

- Day Pass: R 850

Visit the website for more information: www.capetownjazzfest.com

Official sponsors of the Free Community Concert are the Department of Arts and Culture, Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions, and Host City, the City of Cape Town. Other sponsors include National Lotteries Commission, Engen, Coca Cola, Johnnie Walker, 1Magic, KFM, and Wesgro.