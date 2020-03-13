Japan Day returns to Stellenbosch

The 8th annual Japan Day is set to return on Saturday, March 14 at the Slow Market on the Oude Libertas Estate in Stellenbosch.

Japan Day is a comprehensive cultural interaction day hosted by the Japanese Consul in Cape Town, Japan’s oldest mission in Africa.

I sat down with Consul Yasushi Naito to learn more about the event and its origin.

Japan Day’s mission is to show Cape Town the goodness of Japan and achieve a deeper interaction between both countries, including the encouragement to visit Japan for leisure, training, or to work in the country.

Last year, Japan Day centred around the Rugby World Cup and featured appearances from prominent Western Cape rugby players, sevens players, and Siya Kolisi.

South Africa’s victory in the world cup and Japan’s strong performance held the best possible outcome, says Naito, who believes both countries have become closer as a result.

This year, Japan Day’s theme is the Summer Olympics which are being held in Japan from July 24th to August 9th.