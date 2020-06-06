Jarrad Ricketts launches 'Lunchtime Live' virtual sessions

Partnering with Penny Lane Studios, SAMA nominated singer Jarrad Ricketts was able to present his first virtual concert experience “The Intimate Sessions with Jarrad Ricketts” in March - the day before lockdown was implemented.

The virtual shows were a way fans could stay connected to their favourite performers, right from the comfort of their own homes.

Within three weeks of lockdown, the team was engaging with corporate South Africa and booked virtual events with Old Mutual, Sanlam, and UBA among others.

The Lunchtime Live with Jarrad Rickets series was launched on Sunday, May 17, and the next shows will definitely be a celebration of music and live performances to your home.

The show will be broadcast every second Sunday and has featured RnB/Gospel icon Loyiso Bala, Theatre Sensation Tracey-Lee Oliver, KYKNet’s “Koortjies” host Jonathan Rubain, reality TV singing star Cheswyn Ruiters, and renowned saxophonist Don Vino Prins.