Jarrad Ricketts launches 'Lunchtime Live' virtual sessions
Partnering with Penny Lane Studios, SAMA nominated singer Jarrad Ricketts was able to present his first virtual concert experience “The Intimate Sessions with Jarrad Ricketts” in March - the day before lockdown was implemented.
The virtual shows were a way fans could stay connected to their favourite performers, right from the comfort of their own homes.
Within three weeks of lockdown, the team was engaging with corporate South Africa and booked virtual events with Old Mutual, Sanlam, and UBA among others.
The Lunchtime Live with Jarrad Rickets series was launched on Sunday, May 17, and the next shows will definitely be a celebration of music and live performances to your home.
The show will be broadcast every second Sunday and has featured RnB/Gospel icon Loyiso Bala, Theatre Sensation Tracey-Lee Oliver, KYKNet’s “Koortjies” host Jonathan Rubain, reality TV singing star Cheswyn Ruiters, and renowned saxophonist Don Vino Prins.
Artists include: • Kurt Herman (JHB) Winner of Coca-Cola Popstars and member of popular group 101 & Music Director of Idols • Tima Reece (JHB) She pioneered the Pop/R'n'B/Dance movement with Chart topping hits across South Africa & Music Director of Idols • Carl Weber (CPT) A class act comedian who has graced tv screens and radio airwaves across the country. Not to be missed! • Michael Wilson Trollip (CPT) An instrumentalist on the grand piano, a young graduate from Berkeley in the USA.
Lunchtime Live - The Hope Edition with Jarrad Ricketts will feature funny man Carl Weber, 'Coca-Cola Popstars' winner and musical director for 'Idols SA': Kurt Herman and Tima Reece, as well as Penny Lane Studio’s very own Michael Wilson-Trollip.
The show is set to take place on Sunday, June 14, starting at 2pm. Tickets are R50 available for sale online at Quicket.