Join the CommunityFest family-friendly racing extravaganza

The Cape Summer Festival of Racing is set to kick off the holiday season in spectacular style at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse with the anticipated CommunityFest. This vibrant, family-friendly event will feature the prestigious Gr2 Cape Punters Cup. It also marks the first of eight thrilling race days, running from November to March 2025.

The festival promises to bring together the excitement of horseracing with a packed schedule of entertainment for everyone, celebrating the heart of Cape Town’s community spirit. With free entry via Quicket, CommunityFest invites families, friends and racing fans to enjoy a fun-filled day. Attendees can expect live music performances by talented local artists and DJs starting at 12pm, with the party continuing until 9.30pm after the last race.

For those with children, there will be a dedicated Kids’ Zone which offers fun and safe activities such as pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables and exciting prizes. Meanwhile, the expansive Trackside Market will be another highlight, offering a variety of pre-loved clothing, handmade crafts and unique gifts which perfect for holiday gifting. Food and drink will also be in abundance, with gourmet food trucks, traditional braai options and drink specials to satisfy all tastes and budgets.

Racing enthusiasts will also be treated to thrilling action as they witness the speed and skill of horses competing in the Cape Punters Cup. Alongside the races, fans can place bets and cheer from the grandstands while enjoying the launch of Cape Racing’s new free membership program, which includes exclusive perks, discounts and members-only benefits. Where: The Kenilworth Racecourse.

When: Saturday, November 23, at 10am. Cost: Free. The RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town. Picture: Supplied The RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town (UTCT)

This world renowned trail running event transforms the iconic Table Mountain into a high-stakes racing arena. Drawing over 2,800 athletes from 66 countries, the UTCT has become a magnet for top international ultra-trail runners, local elites and enthusiasts. Courses include 16km, 23km, 35km, 55km, the UT100 (100km) and the flagship 100-miler, which boasts a jaw-dropping 7,516 meters of vertical gain.

The 100-miler is the ultimate test of endurance, weaving through Cape Town’s breathtaking northern and southern mountain ranges and showcasing trails in Silvermine, Kalk Bay, Kommetjie and Simonstown. This bucket-list event is also the final race of the Gran Canaria World Trail Majors, solidifying its reputation as a must-do for adventure seekers. The race director, Stuart McConnachie, explained in a statement: “Ultra-trail running isn’t just a sport; it’s a journey of self-discovery.”

“Our courses through Table Mountain will push runners to their limits while surrounding them with some of the most awe-inspiring scenery on the planet.” Trail running’s meteoric rise as the fastest-growing global sport highlights its unique appeal as it fuses physical challenges with an elite mentality and a connection to nature. Unlike traditional marathons, these races deliver an experience through diverse terrains and ecosystems. Now in its third year with RMB as the title partner, UTCT continues to elevate Cape Town as a global hub for adventure sports.

Alison Badenhorst, the chief marketing officer at RMB, added in the statement: “We believe in the sport and the positive impact it has on the athletes and the community.” “Our sponsorship extends beyond the race, supporting talent development and preserving our natural heritage through partnerships with LIV2Run and Friends of Table Mountain.” Reflecting on the event’s growth since its inception, McConnachie said: “The growth since the first RMB UTCT in 2014 has been phenomenal, though not entirely unexpected.”

“We knew that if we could secure the necessary permits to hold this event across Table Mountain National Park, it would not only be a hit locally but could grow into one of the biggest and best-known ultra-trail events in the world. We’re seeing that vision come to life.” Where: Starting at Llandudno Primary. When: Friday, November 22, at 7am to Sunday, November 24 at 5.55am

Cost: Free. South African singer Karen Zoid. Picture: X/@karenzoid Karen Zoid South Africa’s rock queen, Karen Zoid, is teaming up with guitar virtuoso Henry Steel for an exciting performance at Theatre on the Bay.

Known for her raw energy and powerhouse vocals, Zoid will bring her signature sound to the stage, while Steel, with his impressive guitar skills, adds a whole new level of musical magic to the mix. Known for her powerful anthems like “Afrikaners Is Plesierig”, “Toe Vind Ek Jou” and “Uit Die Ashes”, Zoid has built a reputation for her raw, emotional performances that relate to audiences. Where: Theatre on Bay in Camps Bay.