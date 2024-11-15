Join the ‘Take a Hike Day’ festivities and help protect the environment

In a bid to inspire environmental restoration and innovation, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) is thrilled to announce its annual “Take a Hike Day”on Saturday, November 16. While the official day will be commemorated on Sunday, November 17, the TMACC encourages Capetonians to gather a day earlier to embrace the stunning trails of Table Mountain and actively engage in keeping the area clean.

This year’s event comes at a significant time as it coincides with the recent celebration of the 13th anniversary of Table Mountain being voted one of the New7Wonders of Nature. This accolade is a testament not only to the mountain's breathtaking beauty but also to the ongoing local conservation efforts that are pivotal in maintaining its splendour. Participants are invited to start their day at 7am, gathering at the foot of the Platteklip Gorge Trail. Each registered hiker will be provided with essential items like water and a waste bag, arming them for both exploration and the important mission of litter collection along the trail.

Upon reaching the Twelve Apostles Terrace, participants can dispose of the litter they’ve collected in strategically placed bins, further contributing to the preservation of this natural wonder. As a token of appreciation for their efforts, the TMACC offers participants a complimentary cable car ride back down the mountain, alongside a snack pack to recharge after a fulfilling morning. “We’re excited to celebrate ‘Take a Hike Day’ with our community, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy these beautiful trails while actively protecting the environment,” Selma Hercules, TMACC executive director, said in a statement.

She added: “We believe in doing the right thing for our planet and this event embodies our commitment to conservation. It’s a simple yet impactful way to safeguard this remarkable natural wonder, one step at a time.” “‘Take a Hike Day’ has grown into a cherished annual event, bringing people together to champion conservation while connecting with the natural beauty of Table Mountain.” She also believes that the gathering is “more than just a clean-up.”

“It is about creating a shared sense of purpose and knowing we are all playing a part in preserving this extraordinary landmark.” To partake in this meaningful initiative, TMACC encourages eager participants to register early by completing the registration form available on their social media platforms, specifically Facebook and Instagram, as spaces are limited. Where: Platteklip Gorge Trail base on Tafelberg Road.

When: Saturday, November 16 from 7am to 4pm. Cost: Free. Ajay Wonderboy, a talented 11-year-old from Elsies River. Picture: Facebook “Ajay Wonderboy’s Britain’s Got Talent Fundraiser Concert”

Ajay Wonderboy, a talented 11-year-old from Elsies River, is set to host a fundraiser concert on Sunday, 17th November 2024. Known for his powerful voice and heartwarming presence, the youngster has already made waves on platforms like e.tv and the Cape Malay Choir Competition. He is now setting his sights on representing South Africa on “Britain’s Got Talent”. To help him get closer to that dream, he’s hosting a special fundraiser concert, where the stage will come alive with performances by top artists like Craig Lucas, Vuvu Khumalo and Tess E, among others.

The event will showcase a blend of beloved hits while raising crucial funds for Wonderboy’s journey to the UK. By attending, you’ll be helping him take the next step towards his future and inspiring countless others along the way. Where: The Artscape Theatre. When: Sunday, November 17 at 3pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R200 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Cape Town-born indie folk artist Cape Jay. Picture: Facebook Cape Jay Live at The Sound Garden Cape Town-born indie folk artist Cape Jay will grace the stage at The Sound Garden on Friday, November 15, where he is set to perform his latest single, "Brazilia," which was released last month.

His performance promises to not only showcase his new music but will also see him diving deep into his emotive and introspective style. Drawing from a wealth of experiences, Jay crafts his songs with raw emotion and narrative prowess. Renowned for his ability to connect listeners with themes of love, loss and the quest for deeper meaning, he draws audiences into what can only be described as a sonic journey of the heart. At The Sound Garden, attendees can expect an intimate atmosphere where Jay will perform selections from his burgeoning catalogue.