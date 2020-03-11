Jonathan Butler, Lady Zamar on the line-up for CT Jazz Fest's free concert

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A treat is in store for music lovers after organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) announced the line-up for the traditional free concert on Greenmarket Square set to take place on March 25. “Africa’s Grandest Gathering” will be celebrating 21 years of jazz, and everyone is invited to experience some of the festival’s top musicians at the annual free community concert The concert will start at 4pm. Artists taking to the stage this year include: MF Robots (UK), Lady Zamar (South Africa), Jonathan Butler (South Africa), CTIJF All Star Band (South Africa), Wynberg High School band (South Africa) and the Scottish Leader Battle of the Bands Winner (South Africa). Musical duo MF Robots (Music For Robots) is a soulful project by Brand New Heavies founder Jan Kincaid. The drummer, songwriter and producer has teamed up with vocalist and multi- instrumentalist Dawn Joseph.

Lady Zamar's popularity began after the release of songs such as “Mamelodi" and "Cotton Candy” with Junior Taurus in 2011. She has gone on to work with the likes of Prince Kaybee, Mshega, DJ Fortee, Lulo Café, Tira, Vetkuk vs Mahoota and Dominic Neill. The house vocalist, songwriter and academic's latest offering, Monarch, was released in 2019, and combines her hallmark sound – rich vocals, with the infectious danceability of a Saturday night in Mamelodi.

No stranger to the urban contemporary and gospel scene, Jonathan Butler is just as comfortable singing an R&B song as he is showing off his jazz skills on stage. In concert, the Grammy-nominated Butler draws on a vast repertoire, while constantly exploring new genres.

Alongside world-class performances, festival organisers have empowered the next generation of talent to grow through their robust Sustainable Training and Development Programme.

Every year one school participating in the programme’s music and careers workshops is chosen to perform at the next year’s Free Community Concert, and the Wynberg Secondary School’s band was selected based on their performance and their participation in four workshops.

Said festival director Billy Domingo: “Our Sustainable Training and Development Programme is our legacy initiative and allows us to incubate the next generation of technical, musical and production professionals. Once you’re qualified to play on our stage, you can play on any stage in the world. Young people need these skills to go forward in the industry and we’re proud to equip them with these tools.”

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival takes place on March 27 and 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The festival is renowned for delivering a star-studded line-up featuring international and local artists in both jazz and popular music genres. It boasts multiple stages with a wide array of world-class artists performing over two nights.

General access tickets for the 2020 festival are on sale now at Computicket at R999 for a weekend pass and R649 for a day pass.

CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are also on sale, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2999 excluding VAT. Contact Samantha Pienaar at 0216710506 or email [email protected] Alternatively, visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.