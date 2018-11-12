Joyous Celebration. Picture: Supplied

MTN Joyous Celebration is returning to Cape Town’s shores to record their next album instalment, Joyous 23, after 10 years since the group last recorded in the city. From the 13th to the 15th of December, the multiple award-winning and internationally acclaimed gospel ensemble promises a unique and intimate experience of praise and worship in the Auditorium at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

This follows a successful tour of their Joyous 22 “All for You” album which was concluded on a high note at the Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria recently.

Giving insight into the presentation and the aesthetics of the live recording, Lindelani Mkhize says, “We are about uniqueness, authenticity and being relevant, which is why we always aspire to bring something new and fresh. Our supporters can expect a theatrical experience with an eclectic mix of various elements, showcasing our new costumes and fashion as well as our talented soloists and vocalists to balance our slow and up-tempo songs. As it has always been with each of the albums, Joyous 23 will have something for everyone, for every moment in life.”

Due to the venue capacity, tickets to the recording are limited and Joyous fans and patrons are urged to get their tickets early so as not to miss out on being part of this riveting event.

In line with the festive seasons’ spirit of giving, MTN Joyous Celebration is requesting and encouraging all those attending the recording across the 3 days to bring in and donate gifts or non-perishable items for the less fortunate that the ensemble will handover and present to identified charities within Cape Town post the event.

Tickets to the exclusive live recording of Joyous 23 are available at Computicket and Shoprite/Checkers outlets starting from R260 per ticket.