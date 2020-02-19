Award-winning South African musician Judith Sephuma is promising a good show full of surprises at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) next month.
"It is going to be so good. I want the element of surprise for you guys. My show will be one of surprises," Sephuma told a media conference on Tuesday.
"If you are an artist and you have performed on that stage, you have to think about coming back and coming back better. It is fun up there."
Sephuma said it was an honour to share the stage with big names in the industry she had admired throughout her career and applauded the Cape Town festival for giving artists a platform to showcase their talent.
"It is something amazing to experience over and over again. For me, every time I get on the stage I go "wow". I am like a little kid," she said.