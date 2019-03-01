Youngsta CPT at Huawei KDay 2018.

The Huawei KDay is taking place on Saturday with about 15 000 people set to attend the festival at Meerendal Estate. Known as Cape Town’s premier music, technology and lifestyle event, the annual one-day festival is set to bring some of the biggest SA acts to the city.

Prominent SA acts such as Idols SA winner Yanga, The Voice winner Craig Lucas, Cape Town rapper Youngsta CPT, electronic DJ and producer Timo ODV and Mi Casa, to name a few.

Festival-goers are in for an entertaining day with gates opening at 9am and the first act set to take the stage at 11am.

Ticket holders are allowed to bring cooler boxes with cool drinks and water, cameras, beach umbrellas, blankets, picnic baskets and folding chairs. However, you may not bring in cans, glass, drugs, weapons, own alcohol and gazebos.

Tickets available at Computicket for R150 for kids and R300 for adults.