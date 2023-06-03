Kick off Pride Month with Cape Town’s top drag duo

Brrrrr! Winter has arrived with quite the frosty bite, but seeing that we survived the Covid-19 pandemic, we are sure as hell, going to be fine going out in this weather. Here’s a few sizzling events happening this month.

For starters, Cape Town’s biggest drag art performers, Manila von Teez and Kat Gilardi, are set to entertain us with “The Drag Show” taking place at the Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay. Kicking off Pride Month in style, the dazzling duo will be performing all the hottest dance tracks. They’ll be lighting up the stage, and you won’t be able to resist singing and dancing along as these queens once again slay their way through some incredible performance.

Join the drag queens for an elegant evening of glitz, glam and toe-tapping jams that will keep you warm and cosy. With a host of traders, the Bay Harbour Market will be open for business and ready to serve you every Friday from 5pm to 9pm and on weekends from 9.30am to 4pm. Catch the queens perform at 7pm sharp. Calvin Pieters. Picture: Supplied “Ultimate High School Reunion”

Recycled teenagers are gearing up for what is said to be the “Ultimate High School Reunion” at The West End in Rylands, for an exciting trip down memory lane. Designed for lovers of retro club culture from the past three decades, “The Xpendables” is a gathering of legendary club DJs from the northern to southern suburbs who helped shape the clubbing landscape in the ‘80s and ‘90s, representing some of the top local clubs from those bygone eras. Most of them are still regularly rocking crowds all over Cape Town and the rest of the country and remain as relevant today as when they were at the height of their fame.

Produced by Calvin Peters, aka DJ Uncle Cal, the event aptly ushers in youth month. Peters said: “We are encouraging alumni from various high schools to contact their former class-mates and friends to have their class reunions at the occasion. It’s going to be the only place where adults can act like children and relive those years through the music”. The line-up consists of DJ Natano (Club Fame), Superfly (Le Club), Fast Eddie (Club Vibe) and DJ Newton (Club Company). Songstress Vuvu Khumalo will also perform live.

Where: West End- Rylands. When: June 3. Cost: R120 via Webtickets or R140 at the door.

Cape Town Big Band. Picture: Supplied “Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival” The “Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival” showcases school, university and community jazz and big bands. The festival has attracted musicians from around South Africa as well as from the UK and USA.

The event is known as one of South Africa's premier showcases of musical youthful talent. If you are a jazz-lover, then the “Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival” is sure to get your feet tapping. The money raised from the festival will be distributed to various initiatives.