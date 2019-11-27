The Kirstenbosch Summer concert season, which started on Sunday 24 November 2019, has become a much anticipated top outdoor music event in Cape Town, where families and friends enjoy world-class live music in a unique and awe inspiring open-air setting.

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts have become a Cape Town institution and a must-attend event for locals as well as visitors.

The Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival will be taking place once again, as well as the much loved Christmas Carols, hosted by the Rotary. In addition to this, a special New Year’s Eve concert is scheduled with performances from Freshlyground, who will be joined by Nomadic Orchestra and Native Young.

On 22 March Capetonians will have a rare opportunity to join the world-famous operatic soprano Ms Pumeza Matshikiza on home soil for an evening of classical and African arias and duets, with the Cape Town Opera Chorus and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Jeremy Silver.

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts 2019/2020 Official Line-Up

Details at a glance:

Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town

When: 24 November 2019 to 5 April 2020

Times: Gates open 16h00, concerts start time varies 17h00/17h15/17h30, concerts end at 19h00.

Concert Tickets: Adults: R220, Youth (age 6 to 21 with ID): R170, children under 6 years do not require a concert ticket. * Christmas Carols, *New Years Eve and *International Performances have separate rates for adults and children.

Book: www.webtickets.co.za

Concert Info: 021 799 8783/8620/8773

Note: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are picnic style, so bring a blanket and a picnic basket. All concerts take place irrespective of rain. Regret no refunds are issued. The Kirstenbosch concert arena is a non-smoking venue, there will be no designated smoking areas available. Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the concert arena (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaporizers).



