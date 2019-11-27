The Kirstenbosch Summer concert season, which started on Sunday 24 November 2019, has become a much anticipated top outdoor music event in Cape Town, where families and friends enjoy world-class live music in a unique and awe inspiring open-air setting.
The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts have become a Cape Town institution and a must-attend event for locals as well as visitors.
The Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival will be taking place once again, as well as the much loved Christmas Carols, hosted by the Rotary. In addition to this, a special New Year’s Eve concert is scheduled with performances from Freshlyground, who will be joined by Nomadic Orchestra and Native Young.
On 22 March Capetonians will have a rare opportunity to join the world-famous operatic soprano Ms Pumeza Matshikiza on home soil for an evening of classical and African arias and duets, with the Cape Town Opera Chorus and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Jeremy Silver.
Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts 2019/2020 Official Line-Up
|
DATE
|
PERFORMER
|
COST
|
BOOK
|
24 Nov 2019
|
Crimson House / Southern Wild
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
1 Dec 2019
|
Black Motion / Amanda Black
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
8 Dec 2019
|
Watershed
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
12, 13, 14, 15 Dec
|
* Christmas Carols - Hosted Rotary Club
|
R25/p – R125/p
|
22 Dec 2019
|
Shekinah / Unathi
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
29 Dec 2019
|
Goldfish
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
Tue 31 Dec 2019
|
* NYE: Freshlyground /Nomadic Orchestra /Native Young
|
R435/p
|
5 Jan 2020
|
Jimmy Nevis / Craig Lucas / Paxton Fielies
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
12 Jan 2020
|
Mi Casa
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
19 Jan 2020
|
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
26 Jan 2020
|
Goodluck / Tresor
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
2 Feb 2020
|
Kwesta / Sjava
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
8 Feb 2020
|
* Yo-Yo Ma (International Concert)
|
R900/p
|
9 Feb 2020
|
AKA
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
16 Feb 2020
|
Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
23 Feb 2020
|
Spoegwolf / Jo Black
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
1 Mar 2020
|
Matthew Mole
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
8 Mar 2020
|
Prince Kaybee / Sho Madjozi
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
15 Mar 2020
|
Sun El Musician and Simmy / Lady Zamar
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
22 Mar 2020
|
Cape Town Opera
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
29 Mar 2020
|
Jeremy Loops
|
R170/p – R220/p
|
5 Apr 2020
|
Andrew Young and Don Vino
|
R170/p – R220/p
Details at a glance:
Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town
When: 24 November 2019 to 5 April 2020
Times: Gates open 16h00, concerts start time varies 17h00/17h15/17h30, concerts end at 19h00.
Concert Tickets: Adults: R220, Youth (age 6 to 21 with ID): R170, children under 6 years do not require a concert ticket. * Christmas Carols, *New Years Eve and *International Performances have separate rates for adults and children.
Book: www.webtickets.co.za
Concert Info: 021 799 8783/8620/8773
Note: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are picnic style, so bring a blanket and a picnic basket. All concerts take place irrespective of rain. Regret no refunds are issued. The Kirstenbosch concert arena is a non-smoking venue, there will be no designated smoking areas available. Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the concert arena (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaporizers).