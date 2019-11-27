Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts 2019/2020 Official Line-Up. Pic: Ivan Hendricks

The Kirstenbosch Summer concert season, which started on Sunday 24 November 2019, has become a much anticipated top outdoor music event in Cape Town, where families and friends enjoy world-class live music in a unique and awe inspiring open-air setting.

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts have become a Cape Town institution and a must-attend event for locals as well as visitors.

The Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival will be taking place once again, as well as the much loved Christmas Carols, hosted by the Rotary. In addition to this, a special New Year’s Eve concert is scheduled with performances from Freshlyground, who will be joined by Nomadic Orchestra and Native Young.

On 22 March Capetonians will have a rare opportunity to join the world-famous operatic soprano Ms Pumeza Matshikiza on home soil for an evening of classical and African arias and duets, with the Cape Town Opera Chorus and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Jeremy Silver.

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts 2019/2020 Official Line-Up


DATE

PERFORMER

COST

BOOK

24 Nov 2019

Crimson House / Southern Wild

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

1 Dec 2019

Black Motion / Amanda Black

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

8 Dec 2019

Watershed

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

12, 13, 14, 15 Dec

* Christmas Carols - Hosted Rotary Club

R25/p – R125/p

BOOK NOW

22 Dec 2019

Shekinah / Unathi

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

29 Dec 2019

Goldfish

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

Tue 31 Dec 2019

* NYE: Freshlyground /Nomadic Orchestra /Native Young

R435/p

BOOK NOW

5 Jan 2020

Jimmy Nevis / Craig Lucas / Paxton Fielies 

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

12 Jan 2020 

Mi Casa

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

19 Jan 2020 

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

26 Jan 2020 

Goodluck / Tresor

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

2 Feb 2020 

Kwesta / Sjava 

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

8 Feb 2020 

* Yo-Yo Ma (International Concert)

R900/p

BOOK NOW

9 Feb 2020 

AKA

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

16 Feb 2020 

Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

23 Feb 2020

Spoegwolf / Jo Black

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

1 Mar 2020

Matthew Mole

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

8 Mar 2020  

Prince Kaybee / Sho Madjozi

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

15 Mar 2020

Sun El Musician and Simmy / Lady Zamar

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

22 Mar 2020

Cape Town Opera

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

29 Mar 2020

Jeremy Loops

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

5 Apr 2020

Andrew Young and Don Vino

R170/p – R220/p

BOOK NOW

 

Details at a glance:

Where: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Rhodes Drive, Newlands, Cape Town 

When: 24 November 2019 to 5 April 2020 

Times: Gates open 16h00, concerts start time varies 17h00/17h15/17h30, concerts end at 19h00. 

Concert Tickets: Adults: R220, Youth (age 6 to 21 with ID): R170, children under 6 years do not require a concert ticket. * Christmas Carols, *New Years Eve and *International Performances have separate rates for adults and children. 

Book: www.webtickets.co.za 

Concert Info: 021 799 8783/8620/8773

Note: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are picnic style, so bring a blanket and a picnic basket. All concerts take place irrespective of rain. Regret no refunds are issued. The Kirstenbosch concert arena is a non-smoking venue, there will be no designated smoking areas available. Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the concert arena (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaporizers).