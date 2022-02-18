Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts are back with a bang

The yearning for a live show has been pretty harsh, with the pandemic and lockdown, we were not able to do as we please. Many are excited to get back in to the groove of things and what better way to do so than to experience a live show again.

The popular Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts returns to the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden with a two-show only, limited ticket line-up and we couldn’t be any more excited! So, get ready to pack your picnic basket with all your favourite goodies in it, including your favourite drink to vibe, and jive to the music of Mzansi. The line up seems promising as pop/R&B artist Jimmy Nevis will be performing on March 20, while modern folk singer-songwriter Jeremy Loops performs a week later.

Cape Town-born, Nevis began dominating the SA music charts at the tender age of 19 with his smash hit “Elephant Shoes”. Jimmy Nevis. Picture: Supplied As we may know, Nevis has made quite a few hits, such as “Heartboxing”, “7764”, “All About It”, “Balloon” and “Hey Jimmy”. His amazing live performances are always enjoyable for all ages.

Jeremy loops. Picture: Supplied Jeremy Loops, who is also one of the concerts’ headliners, is a multiple music award-winner. He has built quite a big fan base through his powerful live shows, selling out in London and around the world. Jeremy, who is from Cape Town, has opened for international stars such as Twenty One Pilots, while his two acclaimed albums, “Trading Change” and “Critical Water” were the calling card for listeners around the globe.

“We are pleased to end the summer with a return of the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, where we will be hosting two exclusive concerts with two of Cape Town’s favourite and most loved musicians, in March,” said Sarah Struys, events manager of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. All Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed, so bring your family and friends to enjoy some of SA’s best live music with spectacular views of the mountains and greenery. Tickets cost are R220 for adults and R170 youth (aged 6 to 21 years).