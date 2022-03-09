KKNK vaccine mandate explained by organisers

The Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) will take place in its adapted new format from March 29 to April 3, 2022, in Oudtshoorn. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun, vaccinated or not, but there are some terms and conditions in place to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

The decision to implement a vaccination mandate is based on the KKNK’s decision to host the safest possible festival to all our visitors, artists, staff, service providers and the community of Oudtshoorn. Since the announcement that the KKNK will once again take place in Oudtshoorn this year, the public has reached out in various ways and through various platforms to the festival organisers over the decision to implement the mandate. “After an absence of two years, the festival makes its return to Oudtshoorn with the reality of the threat of Covid-19 still in our midst.

“As festival organisers, we must try to find solutions to provide a safe environment for a mass of festival-goers and all other stakeholders, to limit exposure to the virus maximally,” says Hugo Theart, Artistic Director of Kunste Onbeperk. “The KKNK stands by the implementation of a vaccination mandate to the benefit of all those involved. “We do, however, give the assurance that no unvaccinated persons will be turned away, excepting those who do not comply with the terms and conditions as stipulated in the mandate,” says Theart.

These terms and conditions include a negative Covid-19 test result obtained through a priorly completed rapid Antigen or PCT test. People who can provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result will be provided with a KKNK 2022 pre-clearance token – a wristband.

The process to follow is simple. When you attend the festival with your Covid-19 Vaccination Card/Certificate (whether in paper or electronically), officials will verify your details against those in your green bar-coded ID or your ID Card, passport or (unabridged) birth certificate. Same is applicable to foreign nationals, who will be expected to provide similar proof from their home country.

As soon as your information has been verified, you will be supplied with your access token. These tokens will be made available at several predetermined venues. The KKNK will, however, verify all proof of vaccination of those who do not have an access token on their person, including at venues where these tokens are not made available. Theart says: “We request the public’s patience and cooperation to see to the smooth running of all processes, just as we assure the public we will do all in our power to repay this in kind when we present them with the kind of quality event they are used to.