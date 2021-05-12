Lara Foot’s 'Life and Times of Michael K' set for Baxter Theatre

South African theatre legends Sandra Prinsloo and Andrew Buckland take lead in the world premiere of the Nobel Prize-winning author JM Coetzee’s “Life and Times of Michael K”, adapted for the stage by award-winning Lara Foot, in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company.

The highly anticipated co-production between The Baxter, Theater der Welt Düsseldorf 2020, Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, debuts from June 7.

The show runs until June 19.

Written and directed by Foot, the production is the largest and most illustrious undertaking by the theatre over the past decade and is the culmination of two years of planning.

This is the first time that Foot will be working with the Tony award-winning Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler from the hit production “War Horse”-fame, along with a formidable cast and creative team.

“Life and Times of Michael K”. Picture: Fiona McPherson

The hauntingly beautiful story follows Michael K, a simple man who embarks on a journey through South Africa, ravaged by civil war, to return his mother to die on the farm, where she was born.

He finds strength in his own humanity, his profound connection to the earth and his unique path which, as it unfolds, reveals to him, his reason for living.

The impressive cast includes Faniswa Yisa, puppet master Craig Leo, Roshina Ratnam, Carlo Daniels, Marty Kintu, Billy Langa, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, along with German puppeteer Markus Schabbing.

Tickets to “Life and Times of Michael K” are priced from R250 at Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores.