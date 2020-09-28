+LIVE+ announces new 2021 tour dates

US Rock band will now be performing in Cape Town on 2 November and in Pretoria on 5 and 6 November 2021.

As one of the most successful and enduring alternative bands of the last thirty years, +LIVE+ has a catalogue featuring some of alternative rock’s most iconic hits, including “Lightning Crashes”, “I Alone”, “Selling the Drama”, “The Dolphin’s Cry”, “Overcome” and “Heaven” many of which have been responsible for shaping the musical landscape for alternative rock around the globe.

“While we’re disappointed at not being able to produce the concerts for this year, we’re thrilled not to have to cancel them and look forward to having +LIVE+ back in South Africa in 2021”, said Andy Mac, owner of AMP Events.

“The safety of our fans and customers comes first, and along with +LIVE+, we wanted to make sure the shows were a premium event in-line with the realities of Covid-19. There is a silver lining to this cloud.

“We’ll keep the ticket prices for 2021 at the current low prices they were selling for to ensure the experience is fair for all fans.