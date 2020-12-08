’Living Coloured, Lottering in Lockdown’ halts production at The Baxter due to Covid-19

In response to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, The Baxter Theatre has taken a decision to suspend all performances of Living Coloured, Lottering in Lockdown over the festive season from Saturday, December 19, to Sunday, January 31. This is part of The Baxter’s commitment as a responsible theatre to help fight the spread of the disease. Productions that are impacted and which would have made up the summer programme are Living Coloured, Lottering in Lockdown and From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach – With Kids! Yusuf Daniels’s Living Coloured, adapted by Daniel Mphilo Richards and directed by Loukmaan Adams, and Lottering’s Lottering in Lockdown will end on Saturday. Chantal Stanfield’s From Koe’siestes to Kneidlach – With Kids!, which was due to start on December 22, has been cancelled and is planned to return in the new year. The new dates are yet to be confirmed.

’“This was not an easy decision for us to make,” said Baxter chief executive and artistic director, Lara Foot. “As it is, we were closed for seven months of 2020, with a massive loss of income to the theatre and to artists. However, we must do what we can to help mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

“When looking at the current pattern of increased infections in this established resurgence, we have no choice and keeping our spaces and public safe, is imperative. We hope to welcome audiences back into our spaces where they will be able to enjoy these productions at a later stage and when it is safer to do so.”

Echoing Foot’s sentiments, Lottering said: “I would like nothing more than to stand on The Baxter stage and entertain my fans. But right now, it’s more important for all of us to do the right thing and keep each other alive.”

Patrons who have booked for Living Coloured and Lottering on Lockdown beyond December 19 are encouraged to change their tickets for an earlier performance before this date, which can be done directly through Webtickets by requesting a refund and rebooking for a different date.

The Baxter would also like to remind patrons about its innovative and affordable financial sustainability drive which was launched when the lockdown was first announced in March. The Baxter Coffee Angels campaign has received encouraging support from the public and the theatre would like to renew its call for contributions by “buying The Baxter a cup of coffee every month”.

It is simple and cost-effective. Theatre and art lovers can donate as little as R30 a month (the price of a cup of coffee), or more (where possible), to ensure the iconic theatre’s financial sustainability during this time and into the future, by going to www.baxter.co.za.