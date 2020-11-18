'Living Coloured' stage adaptation coming to The Baxter

Yusuf Daniels’ bestselling book “Living Coloured” has been adapted for the stage. Directed by the award-winning Loukmaan Adams, the play is set to take place at the Baxter Concert Hall this festive season. This stage version is based on Daniels’ hugely successful compilation of short stories, “Living Coloured (Because Black and White Were Already Taken)” and brings together a dynamic group of creatives led by Adams as director, with adaptation by Daniel Mpilo Richards, set design by Patrick Curtis and costumes by Marisa Steenkamp. It also marks Adams’ debut as a solo director. The vibrant characters are brought to life by a dynamic small cast of six performers who mostly play multiple characters, comprising Tashreeq de Villers, Alexis Petersen, Eldon van der Merwe, Anzio September, Crystal Finck and musician Yvan Potts, all from David Kramer’s Danger in the Dark fame. “I would like to thank Baxter CEO and artistic director Lara Foot for giving me the opportunity to direct this work at The Baxter and especially since it is my debut as a solo director,” says Adams.

“We are happy to be back with live audiences, giving hope and spreading such inspiring messages that anything that you put your mind to, is possible.

“With social distancing and all Covid-19 protocols observed during lockdown, we look forward to sharing this production with audiences and bring back much-needed laugher and joy.”

“Living Coloured” is an ode to an era where communities and families thrived despite the hardship of apartheid.

It is a hilarious, heart-warming and uplifting portrayal of Daniels’ own life story which speaks of family, friendships, community, traditions and culture, and what it was like growing up on the Cape Flats during an oppressive time in South Africa with racism, gangsterism and poverty.

The characters are instantly recognisable and relatable as it tells the story of a young boy faced with these challenges and how he turned them into positives, making the most of living through these trying times and under these conditions.

“There were things that kept us sane. It made us forget the situation we found ourselves in and, most importantly, how we as a community lived fully beyond those odds presented to us at the time,” explains Daniels.

“I wrote ’Living Coloured (Because Black and White Were Already Taken)’ and ’Living Lekke’, to bring smiles and laughter to people’s faces. I prefer to call myself the accidental author, but I am really more of a storyteller.”

“I am very grateful for the success of my two books so far and to seeing it come alive on stage, with this incredibly talented creative team and cast, is a dream come true for me. Working with Loukmaan as director is really ’lekker’, said Daniels.”

All performances will be limited to 50% capacity, with Covid-19 protocols in place as regulated at level 1 during the national state of disaster.

These will include the availability of hand sanitisers, tracking and tracing, temperature checks, mandatory wearing of masks and practising of physical distancing. Audience members are advised to arrive at least an hour before the start of the performance to avoid delays.

Event Information:

Venue: The Baxter Concert Hall, Cape Town

Date: 08 December 2020 to 09 January 2021

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: R125 to R225, available at Webtickets