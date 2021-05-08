Local comedians raise funds for aspiring magicians

Funnyman Stuart Taylor is joining forces with fellow comedians including Alan Committie, Kurt Schoonraad, Rob van Vuuren, Charles Tertiens and Mawonga Gayiya, to help raise funds for the disadvantaged students of College of Magic.

The virtual fund-raiser show, the “Stars of Comedy and Magic”, is set to take place on Saturday, June 12.

Taylor will present the “Stars of Comedy and Magic” live from the College of Magic, giving fans a virtual peek behind scenes of the organisation’s enchanting Victorian Manor.

Taylor, a College of Magic alumni and board member says he’s thrilled to present the “Stars of Comedy and Magic” show once again.

“The pandemic has been rough and I can’t think of a better way to lift our collective spirits than with a fun and entertaining evening of comedy and magic!

“The best part is that you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your home while supporting a great cause: the College of Magic's outreach Magic in the Community programme,” says the award-winning comedian.

He says: “This deserving project gives hope to children who may otherwise have had little or no opportunities for success by teaching them entertainment skills and providing them with vital life skills.

“Book your tickets and share the wonder of magic with us virtually this June!”

College of Magic is a non-profit organisation based in Cape Town, that teaches magic to people from various levels of society with the goal of creating social empowerment.

Established in 1980, The College of Magic prides itself in training young people in the art of magic and the allied arts of juggling, ventriloquism, mime and clowning.

The College of Magic‘s students and young illusionists will join the star studded line-up to mystify and delight the online crowd with their magical skills.

Tickets to “Stars of Comedy and Magic” available through Quicket, from R100.

For more information visit College of Magic.