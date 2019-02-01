Amy Jones. Picture: Supplied

Five of the country's top musical acts will perform at Spier's amphitheatre on Saturday. Freshlyground, Wendy Oldfield, Lionel Bastos, The Lyzyrd Kings (made up of Anton Goosen, Piet Botha and Akkedis) and young pop talent Amy Jones, will all be strutting their stuff on stage. They're all selflessly doing it for a good cause as proceeds go to three different Cape charities in the Helderberg.

The concert is being held to create awareness and generate funds for PATCH Helderberg Child Abuse Centre, Halli Trust, Masikhule.

Amy Jones from Paarl came under the radar in 2013 when she was among the top eight women singers in Idols and thereafter her career took off. Her single "You and Me" is currently playing as No 1 on Heart FM and last weekend was on Kfm's No 4 spot on its hit list.

She glad to be performing at Spier for this charity act and also excited as it's her first time there and has just returned from performing to great success at the Mossel Bay jazz fest.

She'll be performing a number of her hit songs as well as new compositions to which she accompanies herself on guitar.

Says Piet Botha, "We are really happy to play for the children…as a band and solo artists we have always played for charities... It's just a way of giving thanks.”

The members of Freshlyground added, "As parents ourselves, we all feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to protect those who can’t protect themselves."

Says Amanda-Lea Jones, Patch fundraiser, "the challenge of the service we provide at Patch is that it is intangible. We had to find alternative ways of getting a sustainabale income and thus came up with the idea of a concert."

Tragically the number of cases of child abuse in the Helderberg has spiked and with children returning to school, many cases that remained unreported are coming to light. "Last week we had 22 cases reported and the long term trauma of child rape and abuse is almost indelible," she says.

Of the concert, she says, "These are all legendary performers and they'll all be performing for 45 minutes except for Amy Jones who will be on for 30 minutes."

The concert also aims to raise further awareness of the abuse that is happening. "It's vital to get the message across and we'll have our mobile coffee trailer there - which we use to raise funds at local markets every week. It's an effort not to keep begging..."

* Tickets via Quicket are available at R200 for adults and R100 for children.