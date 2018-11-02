L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

The jewel of Cape Town’s summer horse racing and social calendar, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, has announced a save-the-date for next year’s much-anticipated, two-day horse-racing festival, set to take place at Kenilworth Racecourse on 04 and 05 January 2019. Internationally acknowledged as one of the best race days in the world, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate weight-for-age mile is one of the oldest and most storied horse races in South Africa.

This year marks the 158th renewal of this premier race as well as the third year of the event being staged as a two day festival, with a brand new layout to ensure everyone has a front-row seat this year.



Accompanied by champagne and jazz, the Friday afternoon garden party has become the perfect way to wind down the week. With its short-format, eight race card highlighted by the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes, it fuses fun and sun with racing that’s just serious enough to whet the appetite for Saturday’s main course.



While the R1,5 million L'Ormarins Queen's Plate takes pride of place on Saturday, the 10 race card also includes the prestigious Gr1 Paddock Stakes as well as three more graded races, guaranteeing an afternoon showcase of the very best South African racing has to offer.



Once the racing is done and champions crowned, celebrations continue well into the evening at the stylish Stud Club where race-goers get on their dancing shoes and relive achievements of the day at the LQP After Party.



Tickets go on sale via Computicket on 16 November 2018.