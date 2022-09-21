Madosini to headline heritage concert at Artscape

The matriarch of indigenous music and traditional instruments, the Honorary Dr Madosini Latozi Mpahleni will present her prowess during the Ingoduko concert to be showcased at Artscape theatre from 29 September – 1 October at 19:30. With support from the City of Cape Town, Ingoduko, composed and directed by Cape Town born sensational musician and PhD candidate in Ethnomusicology, Thandeka Mfinyongo, is a music concert in celebration of our culture and giving a voice to the IsiXhosa indigenous instruments - uhadi and umrhubhe.

Story continues below Advertisement

A legend in the making, Thandeka will showcase an appreciation of African music for Africans, from where it began and giving a nostalgia of home through song. Furthermore, the concert seeks to take patrons deep into the essence of indigenous music that represent some of the earliest roots of Jazz in Africa through indigenous, contemporary, and international artistic works aimed to archive, inspire and promote holistic documentation of music of different cultures for the younger generation. Additionally the concert endeavours to encourage people to return to their roots, embrace Africanism and engender healing through indigenous music.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Madosini”, as she is affectionately known is a South African cultural living legend and Act 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner. As the carrier of our culture and the source of indigenous music knowledge she was recently honoured and celebrated by the South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Nathi Mthethwa for her contribution to the preservation of isiXhosa indigenous instruments. Her influence is the inspiration behind this concert which is dedicated not only to honouring her contribution to “Thandeka Mfinyongo” as an uhadi and umrhubhe musician but also to the South African music industry at large, where she is regarded as a national treasure. Over the years, Madosini has collaborated and written songs with British Rock Singer Patrick Duff and in 2003 they went on to perform a number of successful concerts together around the world. She has collaborated with South African musicians Thandiswa Mazwai, Ringo, Derek Gripper and Gilberto Gil the famous Brazilian musician.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her latest collaboration with musicians Hilton Schilder, Jonny Blundell, Lulu Plaitjies and Pedro Espi-Sanchis has resulted in the recording of an African/Jazz fusion CD under the name of AmaThongo and various concerts around Africa. They will be joined on stage by an all-star cast Nkosinathi Matomela (keys), Grant Van Rooyen (Bass guitar), Uviwe Caso (Guitar), Zama Qambi (Percussion), Bonolo Koane (Drums), Noxolo Blandile (Backing Vocals), Siya Kawana (Backing Vocals), Amanda Nkwatheni (Backing Vocals), Thandeka Kakaza (Dance) and Aphiwe Memani (Dance). Tickets for all the concert (ranging from R100 – 200) are available via Computicket or Artscape-Dial-a-Seat 021 421 7695.