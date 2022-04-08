Make the most of the Easter weekend and enjoy a mini-break at The Table Bay Hotel

Gather the family for a joyous Easter celebration at The Table Bay hotel in the V&A Waterfront. This Easter weekend get ready to be served a traditional African Cape Malay themed lunch with lots of seafood dishes lunch, while the kids enjoy an Easter egg hunt. The luxurious five-star hotel’s Atlantic Restaurant offers stunning views of the harbour and Table Mountain.

The menu is designed for locals as well as international guests to enjoy, showcasing the best of the best of local cuisine, including well-loved dishes like pickled fish. Home baked breads made by by the in-house pastry chefs include mossbolletjie and fresh poppadoms. The Easter bunny will visit during lunch, from 1pm until 3pm, and host a hunt for chocolate eggs to keep the kids entertained.

The menu is priced at R695 per person, and half price for children under the age of 12. Booking for lunch, served from 1pm to 4pm, is essential at [email protected] or 021 406 5988. From Friday April 15 until Sunday April 16, an Easter themed high tea will be served from 2pm to 3.30pm, or from 4pm until 5.30pm on all three days, at a cost of R340 per person. Guests can enjoy many of Cape Town’s wonderful tourism offerings within easy driving or walking distance of the hotel.

