Marc Lottering excited to host his first online comedy show

Comedian Marc Lottering is embracing the digital era during lockdown and will be hosting his first-ever live online comedy show, aptly called My Fellow South Africans. Marc says the name of the show is inspired by the opening line of every public address by President Cyril Ramaphosa since the lockdown began. The "Aunty Merle the Musical" star says he is putting on the show with the help of his lockdown buddy, his husband Anwar McKay. “We are living in a seriously hectic time and what I’ve always known about our people is that no matter how crazy things get in the country, South Africans will always find the time to laugh,” the comedian said.

Smile

“That’s why I’ve always tried to make people smile on my social media platforms, I think it’s important for our mental health.”

He said live streaming is a completely new experience for him and something to get used to: “It was encouraging to see several artists take to the live streaming thingy during this time.

“It’s not something I’ve ever wanted to do because, for me, the sound of laughter from a live audience in a theatre is everything.

“So Anwar has finally persuaded me to switch off the TV and write some material.

“I obviously took the title from Uncle Cyril’s regular speeches, which would always set social media alight.”

The 50-minute show is produced and directed by Anwar and takes place on 13 June.

Anwar says the lockdown has forced many in the entertainment industry to to keep the show going on.

“Theatres will remain shut for the rest of the year, and Marc and I have had to cancel a national tour of Aunty Merle due to the pandemic,” he said.

“However, every crisis presents an opportunity.

“Marc’s fans on social media have been begging him to bring the character ‘Colleen the cashier’ back.

“That’s how the idea for a live stream show was born.”

The show will be streamed from the Penny Lane Studios in Wynberg.

Tickets cost R70 via Quicket.