Moonstruck. Picture: Supplied

Your favourite shore-side festival is back! The annual Moonstruck Beach festival, with Simply Asia brings music and moonlight back to the beach. On the stunning shores of Clifton 4th Beach, Moonstruck is a free admission one-night-only musical experience event, where the only prerequisite for a good time is no shoes and picnic baskets. Come and relax with family and friends and celebrate an evening of mesmerizing music.

“Moonstruck is the one February fixture not to be missed. The evening is always sublime. Capetonians gather in one of the City’s most breath-taking spots to enjoy soothing music under the stars. Plus, it’s for a good cause.

While the concert is free, the NSRI will be doing some fundraising by selling candles with drip-protectors. Come and join us and spend dusk dancing on the beach, guilt-free,” said CapeTalk programme manager, Tessa van Staden

To find out more about Moonstruck on Saturday 16 February, you can visit www.capetalk.co.za.