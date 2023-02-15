World-renowned South African artist Nelson Makamo is, for the first time in nearly two decades, showcasing his solo exhibition of prints in Cape Town. Titled “Variation Edition of Blue,” the exhibition opened at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair on Wednesday, February 15.

The exhibition, which runs until February 25, allows art lovers an opportunity to own a limited-edition print of Makamo's striking portrait that graced the cover of TIME magazine’s “Optimists” issue in 2019. The exhibition consists of 20 pieces across the printmaking spectrum, including mono-prints, etching and drypoint, silkscreen, digital prints, and his new exploration into handwoven tapestries. For the first time, Makamo has collaborated with South African weavers and masters to transform his oil painting, “Blue Sovereign”, into a 3-metre, hand-woven tapestry.

The first prints were released in 2020 during the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Makamo expressed his excitement about the exhibition. “See you in a bit! 💙,” wrote the Limpopo-born star ahead of the opening event this afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Makamo (@nelsonmakamo) Makamo is best known for his charcoal-and-oil paintings that aim to redress decades of images portraying African children as destitute. With a career spanning more than 20 years, Makamo has become one of the world’s most sought-after visual artists of our times. He has exhibited in South Africa, the US, France, Italy, the Netherlands, England and Scotland.

