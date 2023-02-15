World-renowned South African artist Nelson Makamo is, for the first time in nearly two decades, showcasing his solo exhibition of prints in Cape Town.
Titled “Variation Edition of Blue,” the exhibition opened at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair on Wednesday, February 15.
The exhibition, which runs until February 25, allows art lovers an opportunity to own a limited-edition print of Makamo's striking portrait that graced the cover of TIME magazine’s “Optimists” issue in 2019.
The exhibition consists of 20 pieces across the printmaking spectrum, including mono-prints, etching and drypoint, silkscreen, digital prints, and his new exploration into handwoven tapestries.
For the first time, Makamo has collaborated with South African weavers and masters to transform his oil painting, “Blue Sovereign”, into a 3-metre, hand-woven tapestry.
‘I Surrender to Creation’ celebrates the intimate creative process of artists
Tips for young art collectors in the digital era
Trevor Stuurman showcases the beauty of Africa at first solo exhibition in London
WATCH: SA artist Nelson Makamo graces cover of TIME magazine
Kelly Rowland visits Nelson Makamo's exhibit, says she was 'blown away'
SA artist Nelson Makamo gets photo with Jay-Z at 'The Harder They Fall' premiere
PICS: Nelson Makamo opens solo exhibition ‘Blue’ in Los Angeles
SA artist Nelson Makamo creates one-of-a-kind Porsche 911
Cape Town Art Fair to honour Samson Mnisi’s memory
Philiswa Lila is honoured to showcase her craft at Investec Cape Town Art Fair
The first prints were released in 2020 during the pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, Makamo expressed his excitement about the exhibition.
“See you in a bit! 💙,” wrote the Limpopo-born star ahead of the opening event this afternoon.
Makamo is best known for his charcoal-and-oil paintings that aim to redress decades of images portraying African children as destitute.
With a career spanning more than 20 years, Makamo has become one of the world’s most sought-after visual artists of our times.
He has exhibited in South Africa, the US, France, Italy, the Netherlands, England and Scotland.
His work, which displays his signature mixed-media style and mark-making technique that breaks the rules, is featured in public and private collections.
Makamo’s “Variation Edition of Blue” exhibition runs until February 25 at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, Fairweather House, 176 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.