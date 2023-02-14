New Good Hope FM logo disappoints listeners

Good Hope FM kicked off the week on a bad note when they launched their new logo. The radio station is run by the SABC and shared their exciting news on World Radio Day, posting the new logo across all their social media platforms.

But not all loyal fans were impressed with the re-brand and called for it to be cancelled. The station posted the image with the caption: “It is here 😁Ladies and Gentlemen our beloved listeners, we present the fresh, new and exciting #GoodHopeFM look 😊 #CapeTownsOriginal” A statement released by GHFM read: “The station unveiled a refreshed logo driven by engagements with staff, management and other media experts.

“The goal was to identify the experiences, concerns, hopes and dreams that resonate with audiences, and to connect them with a station that is not only refreshing, distinct, relevant, appealing and vibey, but also offers a substance that is solid and meaningful.” Sewela Sebola, Good Hope FM’s marketing manager, said: “Good Hope FM is a station for those who are set on asserting their own individuality, embracing and expressing their true, authentic selves in an inclusive and inspiring space where everyone belongs. “The station welcomes anyone, from high school and university students, to young working professionals, and those who are young at heart.

“Our purpose statement is clear-cut: to inspire belonging within its community of listeners. A community of unique individuals, united in their diversity through a shared sense of belonging”. But some followers disagreed. zaggy_the_r3ason wrote: “Looks like Goodhope is selling funeral policies now. Waiting for Desmond Dube to pop out to tell me that losing someone is difficult 😂.”

charnellethomas wrote:“ Guys, really??? This is lacklustre, don’t do this to your loyal listeners!!!” yazeed_solomons wrote: “That looks like a hospital design.” rushdien_87 wrote: “Please revert back to the old logo.”

marcov_dj wrote: “Should of invited your listeners to come up with a design. More vibe and interaction in the process with a top 5 vote off competition.” unlimitedthemovement wrote: “Wait...is this in braille???? Just asking...but guys come on...yall can't be so out of budget...” ashwincpt wrote: “Old one is better.”

liamdamons_ wrote: “Use me as a Dislike button 👎🏼.” _dafaith wrote: “Okrrrrrttttt I guess change is necessary.” In celebrating its new look with listeners, Good Hope FM will be hosting a Cape Town’s Original party on Friday with a live broadcast from Hanover Street nightclub at GrandWest.