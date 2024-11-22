‘No DNA Just RSA!’ Experience rugby’s biggest party in Cape Town with Amapiano dance-off and Blitzboks

Cape Town is gearing up for rugby’s biggest party as the HSBC SVNS tournament returns to the DHL Stadium on December 7 to 8. This two-day event promises an exciting mix of world-class rugby action and the vibrant energy of South Africa’s festive spirit.

Fans will be treated to thrilling matches featuring the top 12 men’s and women’s sevens teams, including South Africa’s very own Blitzboks, who will return home after their Olympic success. The weekend will be more than just rugby. In a unique twist, Cape Town will attempt to break the world record for the largest Amapiano dance-off, with the help of the Street Stylers, the city’s world-renowned hip-hop dance group. Known for their electrifying moves, the Street Stylers are inviting fans to join them in this exciting attempt, celebrating the global phenomenon of Amapiano music.

The dance-off, which has already gained millions of views on social media, will add a truly South African flavour to the tournament. Leading up to the event, there will be 10 public Amapiano dance workshops held across Cape Town, allowing fans to learn the moves and prepare for the world record attempt. The first workshop will take place at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday from 12pm to 1.30pm, with local influencer Nadia Jaftha leading the session.

Additional workshops will take place in various locations, including Camps Bay Beach on November 29, Cape Gate on November 30, and Strand Beach on December 6. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has expressed his excitement for the event, calling it one of the most anticipated on the city's calendar. “We are ready to welcome the world to the Cape Town leg of the HSBC SVNS,” said Hill-Lewis.

“This is one of the funniest events in the whole Cape Town events calendar. We invite rugby fans to come and enjoy themselves in the vibe and atmosphere of this tournament, and to explore all the wonderful things that Cape Town has to offer.” Get ready for rugby’s biggest party in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer has urged rugby lovers to secure their tickets early, promising an atmosphere unmatched by any other sporting event. “The HSBC SVNS promises to be an unforgettable weekend experience, where rugby meets an electric and fun atmosphere packed with music, entertainment and a full roster of games,” said Oberholzer.