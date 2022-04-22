Ntsika promises an out-of-body experience with musical show at the Baxter

Known for his passion for spirituality, heritage and culture, celebrated musician Ntsika is all fired-up for his live performance at the Baxter on Sunday, April 24. Ntsika, of the acclaimed a cappella group The Soil, is promising fans an out-of-body experience with his musical showdown, to close off the [email protected] series.

He said: “If people haven’t seen magic or heard music that is untainted, music that comes from a spiritual world directly to the warmest part of their souls. “If people haven't literally seen themselves levitate without actually leaving the ground, they should come and watch my show. “It will be magical. I also urge people to not just buy tickets, but to also bring their kind hearts, their pure hearts, their pure spirits so that we can make our energies collide and create something magical that will be an imprint, not just for now, but for all the lifetimes to come.”

In November last year, the Baxter launched its series of outdoor concerts, [email protected], in its newly landscaped garden. The concert saw a spectacular line-up of top South African artists including Majozi, Zolani Mahola, The One Who Sings and Matthew Mole serenade the crowds. And now it’s Ntsika’s turn. “I always insist on performing with my band. And this time, I’m doing something very interesting because my whole ensemble, my band, is based in Gqeberha, and I couldn’t bring all of them to Cape Town.

“So what I decided to do was fly my music director, who also plays bass, but we’re playing with a Capetonian pianist. I’m also using backing vocalists from Cape Town and I think that is such a treat. “And we are going to set the stage on fire. When you should see me on stage, it’s literally something out of this world. “My ancestors literally did a good job when they gifted me with such sacred songs, they knew exactly why they gifted me and used me as a channel to deliver these powerful messages of hope and healing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntsika Fana Ngxanga (@ntsikamusic) Furthermore, the muso explained that he missed performing to large audiences and this will be one of the biggest concerts since lockdown was enforced in March 2020. “I missed being on stage and just looking back to see my drummer, bassist, keyboard player. “I missed everybody that literally served as the wind beneath my wings and that magic of just glancing at your band and they actually know what you want, then they quieten down the song and the audience start to sing along, you can never ever replace that feeling with anything in this world.

“When you see that people are transported with you to the spiritual place where these songs came from … that’s the magic that I truly missed on stage. And I'm glad that I'm closing off the Sunset at Baxter.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntsika Fana Ngxanga (@ntsikamusic) Ntsika is headed next to Bizana for another magical show featuring the Queen of Gospel, Lebo Sekgobela, and prolific jazz artist Dumza Maswana, at the Wild Coast Resort on April 29. “I’m on a national tour for a series of shows titled ‘Intimate Evening With Ntsika’, where we break down the dreams and I break down the songs prior to singing them.

“It’s pretty much the same space, the same energy that we'll be having at Baxter. This is the same space that we will be harnessing eBizana. “And now it’s taken on an even bigger meaning, with everything that’s happening in the country; we saw thousands of families being left stranded due to the recent floods. “So, I'm urging people to come out in large numbers because I want to use some of the proceeds to buy as many food hampers as I possibly can so that we can help the families in and around Bizana.

“It will be such a performance meant to warm their spirits up and just get everyone in a beautiful space emotionally.” In March 2019, he released his long-awaited debut solo album, “I write what I dream” after he had been gifted songs through a series of visitations and dreams from his great, great grandfather. The album has been described as a timeless body of work that’s truly reflective of the strong and rich African musical heritage that the continent has always possessed.