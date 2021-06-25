One of Cape Town’s youngest jazz stars to launch debut album this weekend

One of Cape Town’s youngest full-time performing musicians, jazz guitarist Timothy Ehrenreich will this weekend be launching his debut album, For Such a Time as This, inspired during the Covid-19 pandemic “This album was born during an unprecedented time, when Covid-19 a global pandemic was prevalent, affecting the world and resulting in a national lockdown in South Africa. The music is an honest and true reflection of my journey, whereby I decided to fuse all of my influences local and international. I am proud of my heritage, my roots, Cape Town, South Africa and the greater Africa,” said the 21-year-old.

“Travels as far as the USA and Spain, instilled a sense of pride in me of being African. On my journey I discovered places and people that inspired and connected me with the sounds of the ghoema, Cape jazz, smooth jazz, fusion and a sound that I can now acknowledge as my own. A Prayer For Africa, Remembering Errol, among other tracks on this album clearly depicts just how proud I am to be a son of the soil and being an African. I dedicate this album to those whom we lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and all those who mentored me.” “For Such A Time As This” is to be launched on June 26 at Zevenbosch Villa, Zevenwacht Estate with guest artists Alvin Dyers and Adelia Douw performing live. Tickets cost R150 for the live performances and R80 when you live stream. Doors open at 5pm for the 6pm show. To book a ticket email [email protected] or contact Audra Hendricks on 0747668102. Links to the album, can be found at https://timothyehrenreich.bandcamp.com/album/for-such-a-time-as-this or https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/timothyehrenreich/for-such-a-time-as-this

Ehrenreich's musical journey began at the age of 11 at The Ubuntu Music Academy. There he studied under guitarist Rodney Adonis, an excellent teacher, mentor and role model. Under Adonis' tutelage, he developed a passion for jazz and in particular, the guitar, as the instrument for interpreting this unique form of music. He attracted the attention of local guitar legend, Derrick Scheepers, who also became an inspiring mentor, role model and close friend. Under Scheepers’ expert guidance and influence, he quickly gained increased confidence and greatly expanded his musical skill and technique on guitar.