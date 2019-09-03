Open Book Festival Co-ordinator Frankie Murrey. Picture: Supplied

From busting food myths to the tobacco wars, what children are reading, accessing the city and inclusive mobility and zero f*cks - celebrating irreverence, there will be a wide selection of lively workshops and panel discussions, activities, showcases and more at this year's Open Book Festival. Join the Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre for the ninth annual festival, which starts on Wednesday September 4 until Sunday September 8 this year.

It offers a stimulating and entertaining selection of book launches, panel discussions, workshops, readings, performances, and more - and will provoke and hopefully even make you think a little differently.

The Festival also hosts the popular Comics Fest, #cocreatePoetica and various children’s and outreach programmes. Venues for the event include hosts The Book Lounge and The Fugard Theatre as well as the District Six Homecoming Centre and the A4 Arts Foundation.

There'll be overseas authors, the likes of Nana Kwane Adjei Brenyah whose short story collection Friday Black is regarded as an electrifying debut as is "Her Body and Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado while two newly published local authors: Trevor Sacks ("Lucky Packet") and Eva Mazza ("Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch") will also be featured.

Another highlight is Nigerian writer Oyinkan Braithwaite hosting a dinner cooked by Jade de Waal. Her recent novel, My Sister, the Serial Killer, was longlisted for the 2019 Man Booker Prize.

Festival director Meryvn Sloman says, “We’re getting ready for another packed five days full of fascinating and insightful conversations, thought-provoking debates and superb entertainment.”

Some of the other panel discussion highlights:

Dirty Politics: Caryn Dolley, Foeta Krige and Pieter-Louis Myburgh speak to Erin Bates about their experiences while chasing the truth, Friday September 6, 12pm to 1pm, Fugard Theatre.

Learning to Love Yourself: Rekgotsofetse Chikane, Haji Mohamed Dawjee and Morgan Parker speak to Ashanti Kunene about their most important battles, Saturday September 7, 10am to 11am, Fugard Studio

Writing for Comics: Get Inspired to create your own comic. A hands-on workshop for writers and artists with Nathan Vyklicky (12 to 14 years), Saturday September 7, 10am to 12pm, Free, Central Library PAM

Bosasa Billions: James-Brent Styan and Paul Vecchiatto launch the just published state capture exposé with Erin Bates. Saturday September 7, 8pm too 9pm, Fugard Theatre.

Weight of our History: Ishion Hutchinson, Karen Jennings and Wilhelm Verwoerd discuss living with legacies with Harry Gwaba, Sunday September 8, 10am to 11am, Fugard Studio.

Khoe Khoe Language: Join Denver Toroxa Breda and Deirdre Jantjies and wrap your tongue around clicks and basic greetings on Sunday September 8 from 10am to 11am, free of charge at the Book Lounge.

* For further information and the full programme, visit www.openbookfestival.co.za



