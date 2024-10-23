‘Orpheus McAdoo’ explores a forgotten chapter in SA history

Dean Balie and Jody Abrahams in David Kramer’s new musical called ‘Orpheus McAdoo’. Picture: Mark Wessels David Kramer, one of South Africa's most celebrated theatre creators, is back with his latest musical, “Orpheus McAdoo”, in collaboration with the Cape Town Opera.

After the success of his 2015 show “Orpheus in Africa”, Kramer now digs deeper into a fascinating but lesser-known chapter of local history. This is the story of the Virginia Jubilee Concert Company, an African-American choir that wowed South Africa with their jubilee singing in the 1890s. Invited by Lady Loch, the wife of the Cape Colony’s Governor, this trailblazing group made a huge impact in Cape Town, introducing locals to a new and exciting sound. Their music became an instant hit, echoing across the country during their two-year tour. It was a powerful moment of cultural exchange, happening against the complicated backdrop of racial issues at the time.

Kramer, known for showcasing South Africa’s hidden stories, has reworked the 2015 production to spotlight the choir’s leader, “Orpheus McAdoo”. The musical blends traditional jubilee songs with new compositions inspired by early American folk, minstrel music, ragtime and opera. The musical boasts a stellar cast, including Jody Abrahams (Egbert Washburn), Dean Balie (Ernest Logan), Alexis Petersen (Lucy Moten), Elton Landrew (Curtis), Eldon van der Merwe (Richard McAdoo) and Natalie Robbie (Lady Loch).

Kramer’s journey with this story began nearly 20 years ago while working with the late Taliep Petersen on their final musical, “Ghoema”. While exploring the Cape’s musical influences, Kramer stumbled across McAdoo’s story in Denis-Constant Martin’s book Coon Carnival. This discovery sparked the creation of “Orpheus McAdoo”, which now celebrates the rich blend of culture, music and progress. Kramer invites theatregoers to participate in the celebration of culture and music that mirrors progress, casting aside the shadows of history to reveal the vibrant stories of those often left unheard.

Where: The Artscape Theatre Centre. When: From Tuesday, October 22, at 7pm to Thursday, October 31, at 7pm. Cost: Tickets range from R200 to R520 and can be purchased through Webtickets.

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert as ‘Mr & Mrs Normal’. Picture: The Drama Factory. “Mr & Mrs Normal” Cape Town’s theatre lovers are in for a hilarious treat as the dynamic duo Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert return to the stage with their latest comedy production, “Mr & Mrs Normal”. Known for their comedic genius, the duo'’s new show dives into the wacky misadventures of a seemingly “normal” couple.

The production promises plenty of laughs, love and relatable life moments. Billed as an "all-you-can-eat comedy buffet," Mr & Mrs Normal“ brings a fresh mix of humour, introducing new characters alongside fan-favourites from the MacBob Productions archive. Directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, the show is set to be a lively spectacle filled with energetic storytelling and sharp wit. Audiences can expect a colourful performance packed with music, comedy and a lot of fun.

Following the success of their hit show “Bulletproof”, which won them accolades at the National Arts Festival, “Mr & Mrs Normal” is set to take the comedy game up a notch. Where: The Drama Factory in Somerset West. When: Thursday, October 24 at 7.30pm, Friday, October 25 at 7.30pm, and Saturday, October 26 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R195 and can be purchased through https://www.dramafactory.co.za. Award winning TV, film and stage actress, Shannon Esra. Picture: Facebook “My Left Breast” October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to highlight this important cause, actress Shannon Esra takes the stage in this riveting production which is written by the award-winning Susan Miller.

Directed by Janet Baylis and supported by Barry Strydom's lighting and sound, the one-woman play is a moving story about a gay mother navigating life while dealing with breast cancer. The play touches on themes of love, healing, womanhood, motherhood and personal transformation as it fuses humour with raw honesty. “My Left Breast” gives audiences an intimate look into the life of Susan, a woman whose strength and resilience shine through as she faces one of life’s biggest challenges.

The play is about rebirth, rediscovery and the complexities of navigating a new sense of self in the aftermath of pain. Where: The Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. When: Wednesday, October 23, and Thursday, October 24. All shows start at 7.30pm.