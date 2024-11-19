‘Part of Your World’ is a powerful tribute to Alan Menken’s legendary music

As the curtain prepares to fall on 2024, the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) is set to present a spectacular musical revue titled “Part of Your World.” Following the success of their recent dance show “Hollywood”, this latest production promises to showcase the extraordinary talents of LAMTA’s “triple threat” performers and it's a celebration of Alan Menken, a name that has defined musical theatre over the decades.

Renowned for his unforgettable compositions, Menken has carved out a monumental 35-year career, earning accolades including a staggering eight Academy Awards, which is more than any other living artist. His musical genius has brought to life beloved characters and narratives through songs that resonate with audiences across generations. From the enchanting ballads of “The Little Mermaid” to the pulsating energy of “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Part of Your World” will whisk attendees on an exhilarating journey featuring a selection of Menken's most iconic works.

Set to deliver a night of extraordinary entertainment, LAMTA's latest offering seeks to ignite the festive spirit, making it an essential outing for musical enthusiasts and families alike. The academy's dedication to nurturing emerging talent is evident in their performances, which promise to dazzle from start to finish. Founded in 2018, LAMTA has established itself as a leading institution for developing versatile talent poised to succeed in the competitive arts industry.

With a curriculum that integrates all aspects of musical theatre, from acting to choreography and music composition, LAMTA prepares its students to not only perform but also thrive in various roles within the performing arts realm. Where: The Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay. When: From Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, December 7.

Cost: Tickets range from R180 to R250 and can be purchased through Webtickets or by calling Theatre on the Bay's box office at 021 438 3300. ‘The Turn of the Screw’ originally published in 1898, is a ghost story novella written by Henry James. Picture: Facebook “The Turn of the Screw” Opera UCT is serving up a spine-tingling treat with Benjamin Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw.”

If you’re into eerie tales with a side of haunting melodies, this opera is the one to watch. Under the direction of American stage director Harriet Taylor and British movement expert Scott Howland, the production combines eerie storytelling with Britten’s haunting music for an unforgettable evening Audiences can expect to be swept into the unsettling life of a young governess tasked with caring for two kids in a remote country house. It all sounds cosy, right? Not quite. Things take a turn when she starts spotting ghosts on the grounds, specifically the creepy former governess, Miss Jessel as well as the sinister valet, Peter Quint.

As the children start acting strange, the governess becomes convinced the spectres are after their innocence. Determined to protect them, she plunges into a battle that’s as much psychological as it is supernatural. With Britten’s signature knack for exploring dark themes, this opera is a gripping deep dive into the vulnerability of childhood and the price of obsession. Jeremy Silver will be conducting the orchestra, with not one but two stellar casts bringing this chilling tale to life.

When the show opens on Friday, November, 22, Dumisa Masoka will take on The Prologue, alongside Molly Dzangare as the Governess. Zizipho Funzo will then step into the Governess’s shoes, joined by Vuyisa Xipu as The Prologue, on Saturday, November 23. Where: The Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter Theatre Centre.

When: Friday, November 22 at 7pm and Saturday, November 23 at 3pm. Cost: Tickets range between R100 and R500 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Wynand Kotze in ‘Hoofseun’ (Headboy). Picture: Facebook/The Baxter Theatre “Hoofseun” (Head boy)

In a town where tradition often reigns supreme, Wynand Kotze's leap from his school’s head boy to a fabulous drag queen, performing as the exuberant Tollie Parton, is nothing short of spectacular. A whimsical ode to self-expression, Kotze’s transformation highlights the charm and cheekiness of small-town life in South Africa, particularly within the conservative Afrikaans community of Vanrhynsdorp. As local legend has it, the once-respected head boy traded his blazer for bedazzled wigs and sequins, marking his debut in the realm of drag.

Capturing the hearts and laughter of many, Tollie Parton has become synonymous with fun and flamboyance, presenting a unique perspective on what it means to defy expectations while maintaining an infectious charm that resonates with audiences. The show offers a humorous glimpse into his life, combining anecdotes from his past as a head boy, family dynamics and heartwarming, relatable narratives about navigating life in a tight-knit community. With a mischievous glint in her eye, Tollie also addresses a quirky phenomenon: the constant comparisons to well-known comedian Casper de Vries, albeit with “bigger” assets. A playful jab, undeniably comedic, that adds to the hilarity of the evening.