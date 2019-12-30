Party it up on New Year's Eve at Cape Town Comedy Club









Mel B Jones. Picture: Supplied The Cape Town Comedy Club is presenting an evening of laughter to wrap up the year 2019 and help kick off the New Year in true comedy style! With three of your favourite comics and a great DJ, there is no better way to kick start 2020. The annual New Year Eve's party will take place on Tuesday, December 31 at The Pumphouse, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. The show starts 9PM and doors open 6PM. The ticket price of R495 includes a 90 minute comedy show with three of South African’s funniest comedians, the like of Mel Jones, Yaaseen Barnes and Shimmy Isaacs. Jones has featured in a book called ‘Mitchell’s Plain – A Place in the Sun’ which led to an award winning production, which she starred in and was showcased at the Suidoosterfees at the Artscape in Cape Town for 2 years in a row. The shows, ‘Doing It for the Money’ and ‘Still Doing It’ which she co- starred in with Tracy Klass have been met with great reviews as a Cape Town hit.

She made it her mission to bring laughter, smiles and warmth to as many people as possible. Her philosophy on life: “You’ve got to laugh at it”.

The guests will also party the night away with DJ Shane Langdon, and receive a welcome drink on arrival and a glass of bubbly for the countdown.

On the night, we’ll have all our favourites available (A La Carte Menu) as well as "Happy Hour" from 6pm to 7pm.

Tickets are R495 per person (show only) and available from any Computicket outlet or Shoprite, Checkers stores.

What better way to end 2019 and start 2020 with a fabulous party at Cape Town’s only dedicated comedy club – voted as 1 of the Top 10 Comedy Clubs in the World (2016) and Best Comedy Venue (2019).