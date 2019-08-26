With just weeks to go, excitement is mounting and fans around the country are counting the sleeps until they see Peppa Pig and George Pig together with all their special friends including favourites Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and Pedro Pony embark on their fantastical adventure in the stage show “Peppa Pig’s Big Day Out”. Owing to the popularity of Peppa Pig and the overwhelming public demand for tickets, an extra Cape Town show has been added on Sunday, 8 Sept at Artscape commencing at 1 pm and for Gauteng fans, an additional show at Emperor’s Palace on Sun 22 Sept at 1 pm.

In this exciting return adventure – Polly Parrot and Mr Dinosaur have vanished – leading Peppa, George, Mummy & Daddy Pig to embark on an incredible journey to find the missing duo. As always – Peppa’s friends are on hand to help in the hunt.

This fully immersive musical production, featuring all your kids favourite songs along with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters, brings Peppa Pig to life like never before.

Look out for those muddy puddles, it’s time to see Peppa, George, and friends live on stage!

TOUR INFORMATION 2019

Cape Town Artscape Opera House 6 – 8 Sept 2019

Durban The Globe at Suncoast 13 – 15 Sept 2019

Johannesburg Emperors Palace 20 – 29 Sept 2019