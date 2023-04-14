‘Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day’ is currently touring the Mother City, making it the ideal family outing

The kids are back at school after a short holiday break and if you’re lucky to be working from home, you’d be enjoying the tranquillity of the house being yours for a few hours again. While preparing the kids for school this week, and trying to get them back into routine, my preschooler reminded me that there's still one activity left on the cards – the much-anticipated Cape Town leg of the “Peppa Pig” tour at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

After a few weeks of touring other parts of South Africa, Peppa Pig and her brother George Pig, together with their special friends Candy Cat and Rebecca Rabbit, embark on their fantastical adventure in the stage show, “Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day”. Peppa Pig and her brother George Pig. Picture supplied In this incredible escapade, Peppa tries to plan the perfect day for Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig but not everything goes according to plan. From space rockets to starfish, exploding bubbles to Bing Bong sing-alongs – it’s non-stop excitement for the whole family to enjoy.

Peppa Pig Live in South Africa will have fans laughing, cheering and dancing. This fully immersive musical production, featuring all the kids’ favourite songs along with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters, brings Peppa Pig to life. The show takes place at the CTICC April 14-16. Ticket prices range from R199 to R499. Book online at www.peppapiglive.co.za CAPE TOWN

“The Valley Harvest Table” Local charities to benefit from “The Valley Harvest Table” hosted by Franschhoek Wine Valley and Boschendal. Franschhoek Wine Valley together with Boschendal Wine Estate presents a unique and unforgettable culinary experience where guests will enjoy a five-course meal crafted by some of Franschhoek's leading chefs.

The event promises a spectacular selection of gourmet gold. Guests will be greeted with a glass of Boschendal’s award-winning bubbly and a selection of paired estate wines sourced from top terroirs to complement the meal which follows. All profits from the event will be donated to three local charities – Isabelo, FRANCO, and The Kusasa Project. Support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable culinary experience true to Franschhoek’s usual gourmet gold. Where: Olive Press Lawns, Boschendal.

When: April 16 at 1pm. Cost: R1 500 per person. Book via https://franschhoek.org.za/ . “Skhumba Hlophe Live”

Award-winning comedian Skhumba Hlophe is back with a brand-new show “As I was saying”, his fifth one-man special after a three-year gap. The show will focus on what has been happening in the country and the world at large, how he’s dealt with Covid-19 and turning the big 4-0, as well as his personal growth in recent years. The show comes fresh off the back of a wildly successful tour #CanWeLaughAlready which had people in stitches all over the country and also bagged him last year’s Best Comedian DStv Choice Award.

Where: Boardwalk ICC, Beach Road, Summerstrand, Gqeberha. When: April 28. Cost: R225 to R285 via Computicket.

“The Mother City Jam” The Mother City Jam showcases some of Cape Town’s best music artists delivering pop, R&B and dance tunes for a night of amazing music at the Grand Arena. Join Berry Trystman, season 17 winner of “Idols SA”, who will be performing her hits with her band to give you that live concert experience.

Jarrad Ricketts will be performing his original hits, including “Take Me to Your Heart”, “Paradise” and many others. To close off the evening, dance the night away with Paascal and Pearce, who have had many hits with the likes of Jethro Tait, Johnny Apple and others. Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest.

When: April 22 at 7pm. Cost: Tickets start at R280 via Quicket.

“The Weapon” book launch Under Kintsukuroi Book House, Ayesha Bawa is releasing her new book called “The Weapon”. The story follows three siblings whose royal lineage to centuries of enlighteners makes them the last of their kind.

Though apart, the siblings are still connected and as a unity they are The Weapon to correct centuries of strife between five kingdoms. Where: Rosebank Junior School, Rondebosch. When: April 29 at 3pm.