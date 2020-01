PICS: L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate sets stylish high note









The 2020 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival yet again had guests looking elegant in blue and white. Taking place at the Kenilworth Racecourse on January 10 and 11, the annual event is a must-attend occasion for all fashionistas. While the horse racing is the main attraction, it was the various blue and white looks that stole the show.

Some of the local celebrities in attendance included Lunga Shabalala, Loot Love, Chris Jaftha, Da L.E.S, Liezel van der Westhuizen and Kim Jade.

Day one of the festival featured the Garden Party which was a more intimate setting and had guests sipping on L’Ormarins MCC while enjoying the races.

The following day had a larger number of guests enjoying the races which is set to go well into the night.

Speaking to Loot Love, the former "Live Amp" presenter attended the prestigious horse racing event and only had great things to say about the Queen's Plate.

"It's my first year, it's really cool and amazing. The Garden Party was really fun and amazing yesterday as well. I love how royal it feels, everyone is looking incredible and stuck to the theme and I'm enjoying it."

After the races guests are set to enjoy the after party with DJ PH set to headline and have guests dancing the night away.