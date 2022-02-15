PICS: Red Bull brings back the fun with epic yacht party

Popular energy drink brand Red Bull hosted a yacht party that featured the likes of Tyler ICU, Gina Jeanz and Que on Saturday. With the summer season in full swing and events starting to make their return to Mzansi shores, the intimate party took place on the Mirage Catamaran Yacht in Cape Town.

Well-known DJ Lamiez Holworthy previously hosted a session during the launch of Summer Edition Watermelon last year. Some of the city’s A-list influencers and socialites were in attendance, soaking up the summer sun. See some of the pictures below:

Guests at the Red Bull yacht party. Picture: Supplied Gqom DJ Que. Picture: Supplied Guests at the Red Bull yacht party. Picture: Supplied Guests at the Red Bull yacht party. Picture: Supplied The Bacardi Holiday Club and Corona Sunsets festival also recently announced that they would be making a return this year. Zakes Bantwini, Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Goodluck, Bantwanas and Gina Jeanz are expected to perform at the Sunsets festival. International artists include German DJ/producer Claptone, English Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Elderbrook and German “super house” duo Andhim.